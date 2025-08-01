2025 Wyndham Championship round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the 2025 Wyndham Championship will be played on Friday, August 1. Players will begin their rounds from the Sedgefield Country Club's first and 10th holes from 6:50 a.m. ET onwards.

Joel Dahmen leads the 2025 Wyndham Championship after 18 holes. He posted an astounding 9-under par 61 round on Thursday, July 31. He will tee up Friday's round at 1:49 p.m. ET from the first hole.

Ryan Palmer and Harry Higgs are playing alongside the 2025 Wyndham Championship leader. Palmer is tied for 126th place, while Higgs is tied for 38th place.

Alex Noren trails Dahmen by one stroke at the Wyndham Championship. The Swede will tee up the second round of the 2025 Wyndham Championship at 1:49 p.m. ET from the back nine with Will Gordon and Danny Walker.

2025 Wyndham Championship Round 2 Tee Times and Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 Wyndham Championship with all times in ET (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

6:50 a.m. - Henrik Norlander, David Skinns, Mac Meissner

7:01 a.m. - Zac Blair, Jacob Bridgeman, Sami Valimaki

7:12 a.m. - Kevin Kisner, Sam Ryder, Thorbjørn Olesen

7:23 a.m. - Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Adam Schenk

7:34 a.m. - Joe Highsmith, Brice Garnett, Taylor Moore

7:45 a.m. - Peter Malnati, Camilo Villegas, Luke List

7:56 a.m. - J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Zach Johnson

8:07 a.m. - Karl Vilips, Kevin Yu, Adam Hadwin

8:18 a.m. - Trey Mullinax, Nate Lashley, Ben Silverman

8:29 a.m. - Lanto Griffin, Michael Kim, Carson Young

8:40 a.m. - Thriston Lawrence, Niklas Norgaard, Cristobal Del Solar

8:51 a.m. - Philip Knowles, Kevin Velo, Matthew Riedel

9:02 a.m. - Jackson Suber, Taylor Dickson, Tain Lee

12:10 p.m. - Beau Hossler, Bud Cauley, Eric Cole

12:21 p.m. - Jim Herman, Cameron Young, Rico Hoey

12:32 p.m. - Keith Mitchell, Matti Schmid, Kevin Roy

12:43 p.m. - Akshay Bhatia, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott

12:54 p.m. - Aaron Rai, Tom Kim, Max Homa

1:05 p.m. - Kurt Kitayama, Ryan Gerard, William Mouw

1:16 p.m. - Nico Echavarria, Davis Thompson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:27 p.m. - Chris Kirk, Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An

1:38 p.m. - Nick Dunlap, Cam Davis, Andrew Putnam

1:49 p.m. - Joel Dahmen, Ryan Palmer, Harry Higgs

2:00 p.m. - Pierceson Coody, David Ford, Jackson Koivun

2:11 p.m. - Takumi Kanaya, Noah Goodwin, Preston Cole

2:22 p.m. - Paul Peterson, Quade Cummins, Steven Fisk

Hole 10

6:50 a.m. - Chad Ramey, Chesson Hadley, Rasmus Højgaard

7:01 a.m. - Aaron Baddeley, Mark Hubbard, Chan Kim

7:12 a.m. - Alex Smalley, Nicolai Højgaard, Greyson Sigg

7:23 a.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler

7:34 a.m. - Keegan Bradley, Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak

7:45 a.m. - Jake Knapp, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick

7:56 a.m. - Thomas Detry, Matt McCarty, Sahith Theegala

8:07 a.m. - Ryan Fox, Sungjae Im, Gary Woodland

8:18 a.m. - Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens, David Lipsky

8:29 a.m. - Patrick Rodgers, Max Greyserman, Vince Whaley

8:40 a.m. - Antoine Rozner, Trevor Cone, Luke Clanton

8:51 a.m. - Kris Ventura, Ricky Castillo, Thomas Rosenmueller

9:02 a.m. - Michael Thorbjornsen, Jesper Svensson, Austin Duncan

12:10 p.m. - Victor Perez, Ben Kohles, Chandler Phillips

12:21 p.m. - Justin Lower, Patrick Fishburn, Max McGreevy

12:32 p.m. - Doug Ghim, Ryo Hisatsune, Isaiah Salinda

12:43 p.m. - Rafael Campos, Erik van Rooyen, Nick Hardy

12:54 p.m. - Austin Eckroat, Patton Kizzire, Adam Svensson

1:05 p.m. - Matthieu Pavon, Lee Hodges, Matt Wallace

1:16 p.m. - Harry Hall, Davis Riley, Seamus Power

1:27 p.m. - Brian Campbell, Stephan Jaeger, Webb Simpson

1:38 p.m. - Garrick Higgo, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Wise

1:49 p.m. - Alex Noren, Will Gordon, Danny Walker

2:00 p.m. - John Pak, Kaito Onishi, Stephen Franken

2:11 p.m. - Will Chandler, Braden Thornberry, Gordon Sargent

2:22 p.m. - Matteo Manassero, Frankie Capan III, Scotty Kennon

