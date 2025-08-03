2025 Wyndham Championship Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

Following the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025, Cameron Young took the 54-hole lead after carding a 5-under 65. He is aggregating at 20-under and holds a five-shot lead over Nico Echavarria.
The fourth round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 will start on Sunday, August 3 with Eric Cole teeing off at 7:25 am ET. Peter Malnati and Aaron Baddeley will be the first duo to begin on Sunday at 7:35 am ET. The leader group featuring Cameron Young and Nico Echavarria will begin at 1:55 p.m. ET from the first tee.
Wyndham Championship Round 4 tee times explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the Wyndham Championship, Round 4 (all times ET):
- 7:25 am - Eric Cole
- 7:35 am - Peter Malnati, Aaron Baddeley
- 7:45 am - Paul Peterson, Henrik Norlander
- 7:55 am - Matthew Riedel, Justin Lower
- 8:05 am - Matthieu Pavon, David Skinns
- 8:15 am - Steven Fisk, Vince Whaley
- 8:25 am - Thomas Rosenmueller, Lee Hodges
- 8:35 am - Rasmus Højgaard, Rickie Fowler
- 8:50 am - Trevor Cone, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 9:00 am - Thorbjørn Olesen, Robert MacIntyre
- 9:10 am - Trey Mullinax, Rico Hoey
- 9:20 am - Emiliano Grillo, Nicolai Højgaard
- 9:30 am - Luke Clanton, Taylor Dickson
- 9:40 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Carson Young
- 9:50 am - Harry Higgs, Patton Kizzire
- 10:00 am - Chesson Hadley, Matt Kuchar
- 10:15 am - Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis
- 10:25 am - Adam Scott, Seamus Power
- 10:35 am - Lanto Griffin, Victor Perez
- 10:45 am - Tony Finau, Denny McCarthy
- 10:55 am - Patrick Rodgers, Jordan Spieth
- 11:05 am - Matt Wallace, William Mouw
- 11:15 am - Sam Ryder, Beau Hossler
- 11:25 am - Harry Hall, Jacob Bridgeman
- 11:40 am - David Lipsky, Matt McCarty
- 11:50 am - Webb Simpson, Chandler Phillips
- 12:00 pm - Ben Griffin, Karl Vilips
- 12:10 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Michael Kim
- 12:20 pm - Patrick Fishburn, Mark Hubbard
- 12:30 pm - Ricky Castillo, Max McGreevy
- 12:40 pm - J.T. Poston, Noah Goodwin
- 12:55 pm - Sami Välimäki, Matti Schmid
- 1:05 pm - Joel Dahmen, Sungjae Im
- 1:15 pm - Alex Noren, Gary Woodland
- 1:25 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Davis Thompson
- 1:35 pm - Mac Meissner, Jackson Koivun (a)
- 1:45 pm - Chris Kirk, Aaron Rai
- 1:55 pm - Cameron Young, Nico Echavarria
