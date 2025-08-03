2025 Wyndham Championship Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

Following the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2025, Cameron Young took the 54-hole lead after carding a 5-under 65. He is aggregating at 20-under and holds a five-shot lead over Nico Echavarria.

The fourth round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 will start on Sunday, August 3 with Eric Cole teeing off at 7:25 am ET. Peter Malnati and Aaron Baddeley will be the first duo to begin on Sunday at 7:35 am ET. The leader group featuring Cameron Young and Nico Echavarria will begin at 1:55 p.m. ET from the first tee.

Wyndham Championship Round 4 tee times explored

Nico Echavarria is placed solo second at the Wyndham Championship 2025 after the third round (image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Wyndham Championship, Round 4 (all times ET):

7:25 am - Eric Cole

Eric Cole 7:35 am - Peter Malnati, Aaron Baddeley

Peter Malnati, Aaron Baddeley 7:45 am - Paul Peterson, Henrik Norlander

Paul Peterson, Henrik Norlander 7:55 am - Matthew Riedel, Justin Lower

Matthew Riedel, Justin Lower 8:05 am - Matthieu Pavon, David Skinns

Matthieu Pavon, David Skinns 8:15 am - Steven Fisk, Vince Whaley

Steven Fisk, Vince Whaley 8:25 am - Thomas Rosenmueller, Lee Hodges

Thomas Rosenmueller, Lee Hodges 8:35 am - Rasmus Højgaard, Rickie Fowler

Rasmus Højgaard, Rickie Fowler 8:50 am - Trevor Cone, Michael Thorbjornsen

Trevor Cone, Michael Thorbjornsen 9:00 am - Thorbjørn Olesen, Robert MacIntyre

Thorbjørn Olesen, Robert MacIntyre 9:10 am - Trey Mullinax, Rico Hoey

Trey Mullinax, Rico Hoey 9:20 am - Emiliano Grillo, Nicolai Højgaard

Emiliano Grillo, Nicolai Højgaard 9:30 am - Luke Clanton, Taylor Dickson

Luke Clanton, Taylor Dickson 9:40 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Carson Young

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Carson Young 9:50 am - Harry Higgs, Patton Kizzire

Harry Higgs, Patton Kizzire 10:00 am - Chesson Hadley, Matt Kuchar

Chesson Hadley, Matt Kuchar 10:15 am - Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis

Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis 10:25 am - Adam Scott, Seamus Power

Adam Scott, Seamus Power 10:35 am - Lanto Griffin, Victor Perez

Lanto Griffin, Victor Perez 10:45 am - Tony Finau, Denny McCarthy

Tony Finau, Denny McCarthy 10:55 am - Patrick Rodgers, Jordan Spieth

Patrick Rodgers, Jordan Spieth 11:05 am - Matt Wallace, William Mouw

Matt Wallace, William Mouw 11:15 am - Sam Ryder, Beau Hossler

Sam Ryder, Beau Hossler 11:25 am - Harry Hall, Jacob Bridgeman

Harry Hall, Jacob Bridgeman 11:40 am - David Lipsky, Matt McCarty

David Lipsky, Matt McCarty 11:50 am - Webb Simpson, Chandler Phillips

Webb Simpson, Chandler Phillips 12:00 pm - Ben Griffin, Karl Vilips

Ben Griffin, Karl Vilips 12:10 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Michael Kim

Hideki Matsuyama, Michael Kim 12:20 pm - Patrick Fishburn, Mark Hubbard

Patrick Fishburn, Mark Hubbard 12:30 pm - Ricky Castillo, Max McGreevy

Ricky Castillo, Max McGreevy 12:40 pm - J.T. Poston, Noah Goodwin

J.T. Poston, Noah Goodwin 12:55 pm - Sami Välimäki, Matti Schmid

Sami Välimäki, Matti Schmid 1:05 pm - Joel Dahmen, Sungjae Im

Joel Dahmen, Sungjae Im 1:15 pm - Alex Noren, Gary Woodland

Alex Noren, Gary Woodland 1:25 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Davis Thompson

Matt Fitzpatrick, Davis Thompson 1:35 pm - Mac Meissner, Jackson Koivun (a)

Mac Meissner, Jackson Koivun (a) 1:45 pm - Chris Kirk, Aaron Rai

Chris Kirk, Aaron Rai 1:55 pm - Cameron Young, Nico Echavarria

