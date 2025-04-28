2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans purse breakdown: How much each golfer earned from the $9.2M purse

The 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans saw stellar performances from the world's best golfers. Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin emerged victorious with scores of 62, 66, 61, and 71, totalling 28 under par.

Ad

The winners of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans earned $1,329,400 and 400 FedEx Cup points each. Not only did they walk away with a massive slice of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans' $9.2 million purse, but they also earned exemptions into the 2025 PGA Championship.

Nicolai Hojgaard and Rasmus Hojgaard finished as the runners-up team with a total 27 under par score for the week. The twin brothers earned $818,800 and 162.500 FedEx Cup points each.

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans' $9.2 million purse prize (via Golfweek):

Pos. Player Score Money 1 A. Novak / B. Griffin -28 $1,329,400 each 2 N. Hojgaard / R. Hojgaard -27 $818,800 3 J. Knapp / F. Capan III -26 $542,800 T4 M. Thorbjornsen / K. Vilips -25 $347,588 T4 T. Crowe / T. Dickson -25 $347,588 T4 D. Lipsky / D. Wu -25 $347,588 T4 L. List / H. Norlander -25 $347,588 T8 J. Lower / C. Ramey -24 $269,100 T8 I. Salinda / K. Velo -24 $269,100 T10 C. Phillips / J. Bridgeman -23 $232,300 T10 B. Thornberry / H. Buckley -23 $232,300 T12 D. Walker / R. Gerard -22 $170,967 T12 B. Garnett / S. Straka -22 $170,967 T12 R. McIlroy / S. Lowry -22 $170,967 T12 N. Taylor / A. Hadwin -22 $170,967 T12 C. Gotterup / Q. Cummins -22 $170,967 T12 M. Manassero / C. Del Solar -22 $170,967 T18 K. Mitchell / J.T. Poston -21 $113,260 T18 A. Rai / S. Theegala -21 $113,260 T18 R. Shelton / T. Mullinax -21 $113,260 T18 T. Kanaya / R. Hisatsune -21 $113,260 T18 N. Lashley / H. Springer -21 $113,260 T18 R. Castillo / W. Mouw -21 $113,260 T24 M. McGreevy / S. Stevens -20 $81,075 T24 T. Widing / S. Fisk -20 $81,075 T26 D. Skinns / B. Taylor -19 $70,863 T26 A. Albertson / V. Whaley -19 $70,863 T28 P. Peterson / T. Rosenmueller -18 $63,940 T28 K. Tway / B. Cauley -18 $63,940 T28 M. Greyserman / N. Echavarria -18 $63,940 31 K. Ventura / A. Rozner -17 $58,420 T32 N. Hardy / D. Riley -16 $38,456 T32 A. Svensson / C. Davis -16 $38,456 T32 T. Detry / R. MacIntyre -16 $38,456 35 C. Reavie / B. Snedeker -15 $36,994 36 K. Chappell / T. Hoge -14 $36,248

Ad

Following the conclusion of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the next tournament on the PGA Tour's schedule is set to be the 2025 CJ CUP Byron Nelson. The tournament will run from May 1 to 4 in McKinney, Texas.

2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Winners' Scorecards

Here's a look at Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin's winning scorecards for the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (via PGA Tour):

Ad

Round 1 (10 under par 62)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 3

Hole 3 (par 3) - 2

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 3) - 2

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 5) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 2

Hole 15 (par 4) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 4

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

Round 2 (6 under par - 66)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 3) - 2

Hole 4 (par 4) - 5

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 3) - 2

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 3

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

Ad

Round 3 (11 under par - 61)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 2

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 5) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

Round 4 (1 under par - 71)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 5

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 5

Hole 9 (par 3) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More