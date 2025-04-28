2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans purse breakdown: How much each golfer earned from the $9.2M purse

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Apr 28, 2025 01:49 GMT
PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak, Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Image via Imagn)

The 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans saw stellar performances from the world's best golfers. Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin emerged victorious with scores of 62, 66, 61, and 71, totalling 28 under par.

Ad

The winners of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans earned $1,329,400 and 400 FedEx Cup points each. Not only did they walk away with a massive slice of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans' $9.2 million purse, but they also earned exemptions into the 2025 PGA Championship.

Nicolai Hojgaard and Rasmus Hojgaard finished as the runners-up team with a total 27 under par score for the week. The twin brothers earned $818,800 and 162.500 FedEx Cup points each.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans' $9.2 million purse prize (via Golfweek):

Pos.PlayerScoreMoney
1A. Novak / B. Griffin-28$1,329,400 each
2N. Hojgaard / R. Hojgaard-27$818,800
3J. Knapp / F. Capan III-26$542,800
T4M. Thorbjornsen / K. Vilips-25$347,588
T4T. Crowe / T. Dickson-25$347,588
T4D. Lipsky / D. Wu-25$347,588
T4L. List / H. Norlander-25$347,588
T8J. Lower / C. Ramey-24$269,100
T8I. Salinda / K. Velo-24$269,100
T10C. Phillips / J. Bridgeman-23$232,300
T10B. Thornberry / H. Buckley-23$232,300
T12D. Walker / R. Gerard-22$170,967
T12B. Garnett / S. Straka-22$170,967
T12R. McIlroy / S. Lowry-22$170,967
T12N. Taylor / A. Hadwin-22$170,967
T12C. Gotterup / Q. Cummins-22$170,967
T12M. Manassero / C. Del Solar-22$170,967
T18K. Mitchell / J.T. Poston-21$113,260
T18A. Rai / S. Theegala-21$113,260
T18R. Shelton / T. Mullinax-21$113,260
T18T. Kanaya / R. Hisatsune-21$113,260
T18N. Lashley / H. Springer-21$113,260
T18R. Castillo / W. Mouw-21$113,260
T24M. McGreevy / S. Stevens-20$81,075
T24T. Widing / S. Fisk-20$81,075
T26D. Skinns / B. Taylor-19$70,863
T26A. Albertson / V. Whaley-19$70,863
T28P. Peterson / T. Rosenmueller-18$63,940
T28K. Tway / B. Cauley-18$63,940
T28M. Greyserman / N. Echavarria-18$63,940
31K. Ventura / A. Rozner-17$58,420
T32N. Hardy / D. Riley-16$38,456
T32A. Svensson / C. Davis-16$38,456
T32T. Detry / R. MacIntyre-16$38,456
35C. Reavie / B. Snedeker-15$36,994
36K. Chappell / T. Hoge-14$36,248
Ad

Following the conclusion of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the next tournament on the PGA Tour's schedule is set to be the 2025 CJ CUP Byron Nelson. The tournament will run from May 1 to 4 in McKinney, Texas.

2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Winners' Scorecards

Here's a look at Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin's winning scorecards for the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (via PGA Tour):

Ad

Round 1 (10 under par 62)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 5) - 3
  • Hole 3 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 4 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 9 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 11 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 4
  • Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

Round 2 (6 under par - 66)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 3 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 4 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 9 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 14 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 5) - 5
Ad

Round 3 (11 under par - 61)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 2 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 4 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 8 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 11 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 14 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

Round 4 (1 under par - 71)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 2 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 8 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 9 (par 3) - 4
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 18 (par 5) - 5
About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications