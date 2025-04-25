2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is underway at the iconic TPC Louisiana course in Avondale. Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo are leading the tournament with a team score of 14 under par 58.
The leading team will tee off the second round of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans at 2:44 PM ET from the tenth hole. They will go against Laurie Canter and Jordan Smith, who are tied for 59th place.
Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy are the defending champions of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. They posted an 8-under-par 64 round on Thursday to tie for 28th place. They will take on the second leg of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at 1:49 PM ET from the front nine.
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (via PGA Tour):
Hole 1
- 8:50 a.m. – Lanto Griffin/Cameron Champ, Michael Putnam/Beau Hossler
- 9:01 a.m. – Martin Laird/Bill Haas, David Lipsky/Dylan Wu
- 9:12 a.m. – Luke List/Henrik Norlander, Adam Schenk/Tyler Duncan
- 9:23 a.m. – Nico Echavarria/Max Greyserman, Kevin Yu/Jhonattan Vegas
- 9:34 a.m. – Si Woo Kim/Sangmoon Bae, Zach Johnson/Ryan Palmer
- 9:45 a.m. – Camilo Villegas/Luke Donald, Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney
- 9:56 a.m. – Joe Highsmith/Alejandro Tosti, Matt Wallace/Thorbjorn Olesen
- 10:07 a.m. – Nate Lashley/Hayden Springer, Vince Whaley/Andres Albertson
- 10:18 a.m. – Hayden Buckley/Braden Thornberry, Jesper Svensson/Vincent Norgaard
- 10:29 a.m. – Pierceson Coody/Jackson Suber, Ricky Castillo/William Mouw
- 1:05 p.m. – Sam Ryder/Rico Hoey, Alex Smalley/Joseph Bramlett
- 1:16 p.m. – J.T. Poston/Kevin Mitchell, Ryan Gerard/Jimmy Walker
- 1:27 p.m. – Matthieu Pavon/Victor Perez, Erik van Rooyen/Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 1:38 p.m. – Karl Vilips/Michael Thorbjornsen, Rasmus Højgaard/Nicolai Højgaard
- 1:49 p.m. – Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry, Kevin Chappell/Tom Hoge
- 2:00 p.m. – Aaron Rai/Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia/Carson Young
- 2:11 p.m. – Jake Knapp/Frankie Capan III, Eric Cole/Sam Saunders
- 2:22 p.m. – Kevin Kisner/Greyson Sigg, Sam Stevens/Max McGreevy
- 2:33 p.m. – Kevin Roy/Trevor Cone, Paul Peterson/Thomas Rosenmueller
- 2:44 p.m. – Kris Ventura/Antoine Rozner, Steven Fisk/Tim Widing
Hole 10
- 8:50 a.m. – Kevin Tway/Bud Cauley, Doug Ghim/Chan Kim
- 9:01 a.m. – Jacob Bridgeman/Chandler Phillips, Sami Valimaki/Ben Silverman
- 9:12 a.m. – Joel Dahmen/Harry Higgs, Andrew Novak/Ben Griffin
- 9:23 a.m. – Wyndham Clark/Taylor Moore, Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama
- 9:34 a.m. – Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick
- 9:45 a.m. – Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox, Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin
- 9:56 a.m. – Matt McCarty/Mason Andersen, Chris Gotterup/Quade Cummins
- 10:07 a.m. – Will Gordon/Matthew Riedel, Mac Meissner/Noah Goodwin
- 10:18 a.m. – Matt NeSmith/Will Chandler, Jeremy Paul/Yannick Paul
- 10:29 a.m. – Matteo Manassero/Cristobal Del Solar, Alejandro Del Rey/Angel Ayora
- 1:05 p.m. – Chesson Hadley/Jonathan Byrd, Zac Blair/Patrick Fishburn
- 1:16 p.m. – Robert Streb/Troy Merritt, Chad Ramey/Justin Lower
- 1:27 p.m. – Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard, Patton Kizzire/Ben Kohles
- 1:38 p.m. – Sepp Straka/Brice Garnett, Davis Riley/Nick Hardy
- 1:49 p.m. – Cam Davis/Adam Svensson, Peter Malnati/Russell Knox
- 2:00 p.m. – Lee Hodges/Jason Dufner, Brandt Snedeker/Chad Reavie
- 2:11 p.m. – Troy Mullinax/Rob Shelton, Taylor Montgomery/John Pak
- 2:22 p.m. – Ryo Hisatsune/Takumi Kanaya, David Skinns/Ben Taylor
- 2:33 p.m. – Taylor Dickson/Trace Crowe, Rikuya Hoshino/Kaito Onishi
- 2:44 p.m. – Isaiah Salinda/Kevin Velo, Laurie Canter/Jordan Smith
2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Round 1 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top teams at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Isaiah Salinda & Kevin Velo (-14)
- 2 - Nicolai Hojgaard & Rasmus Hojgaard (-13)
- T3 - Cam Davis & Adam Svensson (-11)
- T3 - Paul Peterson & Thomas Rosenmueller (-11)
- T3 - Kris Ventura & Antoine Rozner (-11)
- T3 - Collin Morikawa & Kurt Kitayama (-11)
- T7 - Trey Mullinax & Robby Shelton (-10)
- T7 - Ryo Hisatsune & Takumi Kanaya (-10)
- T7 - Jacob Bridgeman & Chandler Phillips (-10)
- T7 - Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin (-10)
- T7 - Matt Wallace & Thorbjon Olesen (-10)
- T7 - Nate Lashley & Hayden Springer (-10)
- T13 - Chesson Hadley & Johnathan Byrd (-9)
- T13 - Davis Riley & Nick Hardy (-9)
- T13 - Kevin Chappell & Tom Hoge (-9)
- T13 - Aaron Rai & Sahith Theegala (-9)
- T13 - Jake Knapp & Frankie Capan III (-9)
- T13 - Sam Stevens & Max McGreevy (-9)
- T13 - Taylor Dickson & Trace Crowe (-9)
- T13 - Steven Fisk & Tim Widing (-9)
- T13 - Sami Valimaki & Ben Silverman (-9)
- T13 - David Lipsky & Dylan Wu (-9)
- T13 - Adam Schenk & Tyler Duncan (-9)
- T13 - Chris Gotterup & Quade Cummins (-9)
- T13 - Vince Whaley & Anders Albertson (-9)
- T13 - Alejandro Del Ray & Angel Ayora (-9)
- T13 - Matteo Manassero & Cristobal Del Solar (-9)