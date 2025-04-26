2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The third round of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans will be played in a foursomes alternate-shot format. Saturday's round will see teams tee off from TPC Louisiana's first hole from 8:50 AM ET onwards.
The first group to tee off the penultimate round of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans will comprise Brandt Snedeker and Taylor Dickson along with their teammates, Chez Reavie and Trace Crowe, respectively. Both teams are tied for last place, 25th, with a total 10 under par score.
Saturday's round of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans will see leaders Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo go against Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin, who trail them by one stroke. The leader group will tee off at 12:45 PM ET.
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (via PGA Tour):
- 8:50 a.m.: Brandt Snedeker and Chez Reavie, Taylor Dickson and Trace Crowe
- 9:03 a.m.: Karl Vilips and Michael Thorbjornsen, Kevin Chappell and Tom Hoge
- 9:16 a.m.: Ryan Gerard and Danny Walker, Chad Ramey and Justin Lower
- 9:29 a.m.: Matteo Manassero and Cristobal Del Solar, J.T. Poston and Keith Mitchell
- 9:42 a.m.: Vince Whaley and Anders Albertson, Hayden Buckley and Braden Thornberry
- 9:55 a.m.: Kevin Tway and Bud Cauley, Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman
- 10:08 a.m.: Paul Peterson and Thomas Rosenmueller, Steven Fisk and Tim Widing
- 10:28 a.m.: Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, Cam Davis and Adam Svensson
- 10:41 a.m.: Ricky Castillo and William Mouw, Davis Riley and Nick Hardy
- 10:54 a.m.: Thomas Detry and Robert MacIntyre, Nate Lashley and Hayden Springer
- 11:07 a.m.: Kris Ventura and Antoine Rozner, Luke List and Henrik Norlander
- 11:20 a.m.: Trey Mullinax and Robby Shelton, Sam Stevens and Max McGreevy
- 11:33 a.m.: Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala, Jake Knapp and Frankie Capan III
- 11:53 a.m.: Chris Gotterup and Quade Cummins, Sepp Straka and Brice Garnett
- 12:06 p.m.: David Lipsky and Dylan Wu, Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin
- 12:19 p.m.: Ryo Hisatsune and Takumi Kanaya, David Skinns and Ben Taylor
- 12:32 p.m.: Nicolai Hojgaard and Rasmus Hojgaard, Jacob Bridgeman and Chandler Phillips
- 12:45 p.m.: Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo, Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin
2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Round 2 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top contenders at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Isaiah Salinda & Kevin Velo (-17)
- 2 - Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin (-16)
- 3 - Nicolai Hojgaard & Rasmus Hojgaard (-15)
- 4 - Jacob Bridgeman & Chandler Phillips (-14)
- T5 - Ryo Hisatsune & Takumi Kanaya (-13)
- T5 - David Skinns & Ben Taylor (-13)
- T7 - David Lipsky & Dylan Wu (-12)
- T7 - Nick Taylor & Adam Hadwin (-12)
- T7 - Chris Gotterup & Quade Cummins *-12)
- T7 - Sepp Straka & Brice Garnett (-12)
- T7 - Aaron Rai & Sahith Theegala (-12)
- T7 - Jake Knapp & Frankie Capan III (-12)
- T7 - Trey Mullinax & Robby Shelton (-12)
- T7 - Sam Stevens & Max McGreevy (-12)
- T7 - Kris Ventura & Antoine Rozner (-12)