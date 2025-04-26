2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The third round of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans will be played in a foursomes alternate-shot format. Saturday's round will see teams tee off from TPC Louisiana's first hole from 8:50 AM ET onwards.

Ad

The first group to tee off the penultimate round of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans will comprise Brandt Snedeker and Taylor Dickson along with their teammates, Chez Reavie and Trace Crowe, respectively. Both teams are tied for last place, 25th, with a total 10 under par score.

Saturday's round of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans will see leaders Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo go against Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin, who trail them by one stroke. The leader group will tee off at 12:45 PM ET.

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (via PGA Tour):

8:50 a.m.: Brandt Snedeker and Chez Reavie, Taylor Dickson and Trace Crowe

9:03 a.m.: Karl Vilips and Michael Thorbjornsen, Kevin Chappell and Tom Hoge

9:16 a.m.: Ryan Gerard and Danny Walker, Chad Ramey and Justin Lower

9:29 a.m.: Matteo Manassero and Cristobal Del Solar, J.T. Poston and Keith Mitchell

9:42 a.m.: Vince Whaley and Anders Albertson, Hayden Buckley and Braden Thornberry

9:55 a.m.: Kevin Tway and Bud Cauley, Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman

10:08 a.m.: Paul Peterson and Thomas Rosenmueller, Steven Fisk and Tim Widing

10:28 a.m.: Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, Cam Davis and Adam Svensson

10:41 a.m.: Ricky Castillo and William Mouw, Davis Riley and Nick Hardy

10:54 a.m.: Thomas Detry and Robert MacIntyre, Nate Lashley and Hayden Springer

11:07 a.m.: Kris Ventura and Antoine Rozner, Luke List and Henrik Norlander

11:20 a.m.: Trey Mullinax and Robby Shelton, Sam Stevens and Max McGreevy

11:33 a.m.: Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala, Jake Knapp and Frankie Capan III

11:53 a.m.: Chris Gotterup and Quade Cummins, Sepp Straka and Brice Garnett

12:06 p.m.: David Lipsky and Dylan Wu, Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin

12:19 p.m.: Ryo Hisatsune and Takumi Kanaya, David Skinns and Ben Taylor

12:32 p.m.: Nicolai Hojgaard and Rasmus Hojgaard, Jacob Bridgeman and Chandler Phillips

12:45 p.m.: Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo, Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin

Ad

2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Round 2 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top contenders at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (via PGA Tour):

1 - Isaiah Salinda & Kevin Velo (-17)

2 - Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin (-16)

3 - Nicolai Hojgaard & Rasmus Hojgaard (-15)

4 - Jacob Bridgeman & Chandler Phillips (-14)

T5 - Ryo Hisatsune & Takumi Kanaya (-13)

T5 - David Skinns & Ben Taylor (-13)

T7 - David Lipsky & Dylan Wu (-12)

T7 - Nick Taylor & Adam Hadwin (-12)

T7 - Chris Gotterup & Quade Cummins *-12)

T7 - Sepp Straka & Brice Garnett (-12)

T7 - Aaron Rai & Sahith Theegala (-12)

T7 - Jake Knapp & Frankie Capan III (-12)

T7 - Trey Mullinax & Robby Shelton (-12)

T7 - Sam Stevens & Max McGreevy (-12)

T7 - Kris Ventura & Antoine Rozner (-12)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More