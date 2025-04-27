2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans round 4 tee times and pairings explored

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Apr 27, 2025 00:35 GMT
PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Third Round
Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo, Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Image via Imagn)

The 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is underway in Avondale at the iconic TPC Louisiana course. With one round left to go, Sunday's round will be played in a foursomes alternate shot format.

All players will tee off from TPC Louisiana's first hole from 10:35 AM ET. The first group to tee off the final round of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is Kris Ventura and J.T. Poston, along with their playing partners Antoine Rozner and Keith Mitchell, respectively.

Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin lead the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans by a three-stroke margin. They will tee off the final round at 1:55 PM ET along with Jake Knapp and Frankie Capan III, who are tied for second place along with Ryo Hisatsune and Takumi Kanaya.

Let's take a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (via PGA Tour):

  • 10:35 a.m. – Kris Ventura/Antoine Rozner, J.T. Poston, Keith Mitchell
  • 10:46 a.m. – Brandt Snedeker/Chez Reavie, Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre
  • 10:57 a.m. – Paul Peterson/Thomas Rosenmueller, Davis Riley/Nick Hardy
  • 11:08 a.m. – Kevin Chappell/Tom Hoge, Kevin Tway/Bud Cauley
  • 11:19 a.m. – Jacob Bridgeman/Chandler Phillips, Matteo Manassero/Cristobal Del Solar
  • 11:30 a.m. – Chris Gotterup/Quade Cummins, Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin
  • 11:41 a.m. – Ricky Castillo/ William Mouw, Nate Lashley/Hayden Springer
  • 11:58 a.m. – David Skinns/Ben Taylor, Ryan Gerard/Danny Walker
  • 12:09 p.m. – Aaron Rai/Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka/Brice Garnett
  • 12:20 p.m. – Nico Echavarria/Max Greyserman, Steven Fisk/Tim Widing
  • 12:31 p.m. – Vince Whaley/Anders Albertson, Hayden Buckley/Braden Thornberry
  • 12:42 p.m. – David Lipsky/Dylan Wu, Chad Ramey/Justin Lower
  • 12:53 p.m. – Trey Mullinax/Robby Shelton, Sam Stevens/Max McGreevy
  • 1:11 p.m. – Taylor Dickson/Trace Crowe, Karl Vilips/Michael Thorbjornsen
  • 1:22 p.m. – Cam Davis/Adam Svensson, Luke List/Henrik Norlander
  • 1:33 p.m. – Isaiah Salinda/Kevin Velo, Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry
  • 1:44 p.m. – Ryo Hisatsune/Takumi Kanaya, Nicolai Højgaard/Rasmus Højgaard
  • 1:55 p.m. – Andrew Novak/Ben Griffin, Jake Knapp/Frankie Capan III
2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Round 3 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top contenders at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (via PGA Tour):

  • 1 - Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin (-27)
  • T2 - Jake Knapp & Frankie Capan III (-24)
  • T2 - Ryo Hisatsune & Takumi Kanaya (-24)
  • T4 - Nicolai Hojgaard & Rasmus Hojgaard (-23)
  • T4 - Isaiah Salinda & Kevin Velo (-23)
  • T6 - Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry (-22)
  • T6 - Cam Davis & Adam Svensson (-22)
  • T6 - Luke List & Henrik Norlander (-22)
  • T9 - Taylor Dickson & Trace Crowe (-21)
  • T9 - Karl Villips & Michael Thorbjornsen (-21)
  • T9 - Trey Mullinax & Robby Shelton (-21)
  • T9 - Sam Stevens & Max McGreevy (-21)
  • T9 - David Lipsky & Dylan Wu (-21)
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
