2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Wednesday Pro-Am Pairings explored

The 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Pro-Am will be held on Wednesday, April 23, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana. The Pro-Am event is held annually as a part of the Zurich Classic week and will feature top professional golfers along with renowned celebrities.

This year, the field has fifty-four groups, each having two professionals and three amateurs. The event will kick off at 6:45 am local time in two separate groups with participants teeing off from the 1st and 10th tees.

World No.2 Rory McIlroy will feature alongside the President of Newfront Insurance, Brian Hetherington. J.T. Poston & Keith Mitchell are paired with the Founder of Walk-On's, Brandon Landry.

The other notable pairings at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans include Ed Roland (Lead singer of Collective Soul) and NFL linebacker Pete Werner, paired with Joel Dahmen & Harry Higgs.

2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Wednesday Pro-Am Pairings

Let's take a look at the pro-am pairings of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans:

1st Tee – Morning

6:45 AM: Matthieu Pavon & Victor Perez with Andy Gindy, Kent Johnson, Mark Snider

6:56 AM: Si Woo Kim & Sang-Moon Bae with John Hoskin, Sean McCarthy, Corey Rosales

with John Hoskin, Sean McCarthy, Corey Rosales 7:07 AM: Billy Horschel & Tom Hoge with Jeff Alpaugh, Keith Daly, Robert Peretti

with Jeff Alpaugh, Keith Daly, Robert Peretti 7:18 AM: Zach Johnson & Ryan Palmer with Patrick Fitzmorris, Jim Morton, Keith Morton

with Patrick Fitzmorris, Jim Morton, Keith Morton 7:29 AM: Adam Hadwin & Nick Taylor with Michael Lamoureux, Kirk Leadbetter, Rob Rambo

with Michael Lamoureux, Kirk Leadbetter, Rob Rambo 7:40 AM: Robert MacIntyre & Thomas Detry with Peter Caminiti, Jeff Leadley

with Peter Caminiti, Jeff Leadley 7:51 AM: Camilo Villegas & Luke Donald with Gerard Schoen, John Faulk, Mark Heller

with Gerard Schoen, John Faulk, Mark Heller 8:02 AM: Peter Malnati & Russell Knox with Jim Dunlap, Kelly Kinzer, Rob McDonough

with Jim Dunlap, Kelly Kinzer, Rob McDonough 8:13 AM: Doug Ghim & Chan Kim with Steve Penwright, Yoka Roesendaal, Alan Tse

with Steve Penwright, Yoka Roesendaal, Alan Tse 8:24 AM: Beau Hossler & Andrew Putnam with John Freeman, Whit Huguley, Deuce McAllister

with John Freeman, Whit Huguley, Deuce McAllister 8:35 AM: Mark Hubbard & Ryan Brehm with Scott Ballard, Donald Stone, Leslie Stone

with Scott Ballard, Donald Stone, Leslie Stone 8:46 AM: Max Greyserman & Nico Echavarria with Bill Chepuluis, Marcus Gagnon, George Myles

with Bill Chepuluis, Marcus Gagnon, George Myles 8:57 AM: Wyndham Clark & Taylor Moore with Desi Vega, Michael Whelan, Greg Bensel

with Desi Vega, Michael Whelan, Greg Bensel 9:08 AM: Collin Morikawa & Kurt Kitayama with Kevin Frisch, Chris Walker, Alex Wells

10th Tee – Morning

6:45 AM: Christiaan Bezuidenhout & Erik van Rooyen with Josh Dohrn, Travis Glaser, Dalyn Hoch

with Josh Dohrn, Travis Glaser, Dalyn Hoch 6:56 AM: Cam Davis & Adam Svensson with Ben Adams, Jody Guilbeau, Jeremy Guilbeau

with Ben Adams, Jody Guilbeau, Jeremy Guilbeau 7:07 AM: Matt Fitzpatrick & Alex Fitzpatrick with Brian Kelly, Rory Martin, Chris Regan

with Brian Kelly, Rory Martin, Chris Regan 7:18 AM: Kevin Tway & Bud Cauley with Roger Jenkins, John Laborde, Chris Lorino

with Roger Jenkins, John Laborde, Chris Lorino 7:29 AM: Eric Cole & Sam Saunders with David Fihn, Shane Foss, Tae Kim

with David Fihn, Shane Foss, Tae Kim 7:40 AM: Kevin Yu & Jhonattan Vegas with Joanna Bergey, Jason Meador, Andrew Starling

with Joanna Bergey, Jason Meador, Andrew Starling 7:51 AM: Ryan Fox & Jonathan Vegas with Joanna Bergey, Jason Macred, Andrew Starling

with Joanna Bergey, Jason Macred, Andrew Starling 8:02 AM: Zac Blair & Garrick Higgo with Joe Costellano, Dane Hambrook, Grant Williamson

with Joe Costellano, Dane Hambrook, Grant Williamson 8:13 AM: Taylor Pendrith & Ben Kohles with Joe Manning, Gabe Nickens, Andrew Rosenberg

with Joe Manning, Gabe Nickens, Andrew Rosenberg 8:24 AM: Chris Gotterup & Jason Dufner with John Clark, Adam Frank, Dean Ganwood

with John Clark, Adam Frank, Dean Ganwood 8:35 AM: Justin Lower & Ben Martin with Chris Weinreis, Chris Howard, Dean Sandonato

with Chris Weinreis, Chris Howard, Dean Sandonato 8:46 AM: Ben Griffin & Frankie Capan III with Graeme Conway, Nora Hattauer, Lee Shavel

with Graeme Conway, Nora Hattauer, Lee Shavel 8:57 AM: Akshay Bhatia & Andrew Novak with Chris Berman, Thomas Healy, Matt Wehling

with Chris Berman, Thomas Healy, Matt Wehling 9:08 AM: Sahith Theegala & Aaron Rai with Doug Downing, William Jackson, Dennis King Jr.

1st Tee – Afternoon

12:15 PM: Sepp Straka & Brice Garnett with Joe Lavigne, Tom Raskin, Joel Rayborn

with Joe Lavigne, Tom Raskin, Joel Rayborn 12:26 PM: Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry with Brian Hetherington, Martin Kessler, Jeramy Hainline

with Brian Hetherington, Martin Kessler, Jeramy Hainline 12:37 PM: Joel Dahmen & Harry Higgs with Rick Farrell, Ed Roland, Pete Werner

with Rick Farrell, Ed Roland, Pete Werner 12:48 PM: Davis Riley & Sam Ryder with Bill O’Flanagan, Tony Piazza, Phil Rosu

with Bill O’Flanagan, Tony Piazza, Phil Rosu 12:59 PM: Brendon Todd & Chez Reavie with Eric Citadino, Niels Seebeck, Shaun Shenouda

with Eric Citadino, Niels Seebeck, Shaun Shenouda 1:10 PM: Brandt Snedeker & Takumi Kanaya with Jacob Bray, Ben Peeler, Parker Peeler

with Jacob Bray, Ben Peeler, Parker Peeler 1:21 PM: Nicolai Højgaard & Thorbjørn Olesen with Bill Babin, Michael Babin, Jack Culotta Jr.

with Bill Babin, Michael Babin, Jack Culotta Jr. 1:32 PM: David Lipsky & Anders Albertson with Scott Guttermann, Larry Tolleson, John McCulla

with Scott Guttermann, Larry Tolleson, John McCulla 1:43 PM: Matt Wallace & Rasmus Højgaard with Adam Heller, Howie Klein, Matt Klein

with Adam Heller, Howie Klein, Matt Klein 1:54 PM: Vince Whaley & Mason Andersen with Molly Fletcher, Angelica Harris, Abbey Daniel

with Molly Fletcher, Angelica Harris, Abbey Daniel 2:05 PM: Nicolai Hojgaard & Hayden Springer with Joey Doyal, Jay Doyal, Mike Little

with Joey Doyal, Jay Doyal, Mike Little 2:16 PM: Matt McCarty & Mac Meissner with Stuart Knighton, Michael Slater, Chris Toth

with Stuart Knighton, Michael Slater, Chris Toth 2:27 PM: Nate Lashley & Hayden Springer with Jonathan Brouk, Greg Davis, Ian Freund

10th Tee – Afternoon

12:25 PM: J.T. Poston & Keith Mitchell with Brandon Landry, Chris Rocoff, Tim Wells

with Brandon Landry, Chris Rocoff, Tim Wells 12:36 PM: Patrick Fishburn & Zac Blair with Dennis Lowe, Mark Mickley, Alan Steinden

with Dennis Lowe, Mark Mickley, Alan Steinden 12:47 PM: Greyson Sigg & Kevin Kisner with Matt Bormar, Rudy Comeaux, Skyon Grosvenor

with Matt Bormar, Rudy Comeaux, Skyon Grosvenor 12:58 PM: Luke List & Henrik Norlander with Michael Alexander, Tamara Kyhos, Jason Patchen

with Michael Alexander, Tamara Kyhos, Jason Patchen 1:09 PM: Paul Barjon & Mac Meissner with Ryan MacDermid, Marc Major, David Tran

with Ryan MacDermid, Marc Major, David Tran 1:20 PM: Michael Thorbjornsen & Karl Vilips with Doug Boudreaux, Alexander Thorn, Beau Tichenor

with Doug Boudreaux, Alexander Thorn, Beau Tichenor 1:31 PM: Chandler Phillips & Jacob Bridgeman with Scott Aldridge, Nick Hebert, Shane Moore

with Scott Aldridge, Nick Hebert, Shane Moore 1:42 PM: Adam Schenk & Tyler Duncan with Chris Fardice, Chris Matthews, Rob Metz

with Chris Fardice, Chris Matthews, Rob Metz 1:53 PM: Sam Ryder & Bill Haas with Kim Barnes, Bill Burgstiner, Stephen Seward

with Kim Barnes, Bill Burgstiner, Stephen Seward 2:04 PM: Lee Hodges & Noah Goodwin with Travis Palmer, Neil Pontes, Helen Tully

with Travis Palmer, Neil Pontes, Helen Tully 2:15 PM: Jose Highsmith & Alejandro Tosti with Kurt Crosby, Jose Lobo, Bobby Young

with Kurt Crosby, Jose Lobo, Bobby Young 2:26 PM: Eric Van Rooyen & Sam Vailanas with Chase Budway, Cameron Roth, Chris Parks

with Chase Budway, Cameron Roth, Chris Parks 2:37 PM: Chris Gotterup & Quade Cummins with James Bryan, John Wayne, Jamie Garrison

