2028 Olympics committee in favor of mixed golf format; top male & female players in agreement

The 2028 Olympics might introduce a new format for golf, which only recently became an Olympic sport again. There is the belief that the organizers of the sporting event are mulling over a mixed team format that involves men and women for the sport. The top male and female golfers would be on teams together competing for their country.

International Golf Federation Executive Director Antony Scanlon said he believes there is widespread support for this format. Via Golf Monthly, he said:

“At the beginning of next year, they should make the decision as to what events will be in the program for L.A. And we're hoping that the fact that there's no additional athletes and no additional resources required that the mixed event would be approved by them, especially given the support of the organizing committee.”

Scanlon also mentioned that the top professional golfers, both male and female, are supportive of the idea as well. All Olympic golf in 2028 will be held at one of the most iconic golf venues: Riviera Country Club, which is the current home of the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational.

The proposal submitted planned for 16 duos playing 36 holes, as well as a round of foursomes and one round of four-ball better ball. Each country would likely have just one team to allow for broad representation.

This event would take place on the Sunday and Monday between the men's and women's individual events, which will still take place. The men's individual tournament, which saw Xander Schauffele win in 2021, would be pushed back as a result.

This would otherwise not change anything about the individual events. There would still be a men's and women's field of 60 determined by the Olympic Golf Ranking. Those golfers could theoretically be in both events.

Golfers in line to make 2024 Olympics for golf

While this mixed team event wouldn't come to fruition until 2028 at the earliest, there will be another Olympics between now and then. This summer, several golfers will compete at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Xander Schauffele at the 2020 Olympics

These rankings are subject to change over the course of time, but the men would have these 60 golfers qualified:

Olympic Rank OWGR Rank Golfer Country 1 1 Scottie Scheffler USA 2 2 Xander Schauffele USA 3 3 Rory McIlroy IRL 4 4 Wyndham Clark USA 5 5 Viktor Hovland NOR 6 6 Ludvig Åberg SWE 7 7 Jon Rahm ESP 8 8 Collin Morikawa USA 9 12 Tommy Fleetwood GBR 10 15 Matsuyama Hideki JPN 11 17 Matt Fitzpatrick GBR 12 20 Jason Day AUS 13 21 Sepp Straka AUT 14 22 Kim Joo-hyung (Tom Kim) KOR 15 24 Matthieu Pavon FRA 16 26 An Byeonghun KOR 17 30 Nick Taylor CAN 18 33 Shane Lowry IRL 19 35 Min Woo Lee AUS 20 40 Nicolai Højgaard DEN 21 42 Stephan Jäger GER 22 45 Corey Conners CAN 23 52 Thomas Detry BEL 24 55 Emiliano Grillo ARG 25 56 Alex Noren SWE 26 57 Christiaan Bezuidenhout RSA 27 58 Ryan Fox NZL 28 67 Erik van Rooyen RSA 29 71 Adrian Meronk POL 30 80 Thorbjørn Olesen DEN 31 84 Victor Perez FRA 32 86 Nakajima Keita JPN 33 95 Joaquín Niemann CHI 34 97 Sami Valimaki FIN 35 102 Alejandro Tosti ARG 36 111 Yu Chun-An (Kevin Yu) TPE 37 113 David Puig ESP 38 130 Matti Schmid GER 39 133 Pan Cheng-Tsung (C.T. Pan) TPE 40 143 Joost Luiten NED 41 149 Yuan Yechun (Carl Yuan) CHN 42 171 Camilo Villegas COL 43 176 Matteo Manassero ITA 44 184 Adrien Dumont de Chassart BEL 45 186 Daniel Hillier NZL 46 192 Guido Migliozzi ITA 47 218 Shubshankar Sharma IND 48 222 Rafael Campos PUR 49 232 Carlos Ortiz MEX 50 234 Kiradech Aphibarnrat THA 51 239 Bernd Wiesberger AUT 52 241 Gavin Green MAS 53 242 Cristóbal Del Solar CHI 54 249 Darius van Driel NED 55 254 Gaganjeet Bhullar IND 56 276 Phachara Khongwatmai THA 57 287 Nico Echevarría COL 58 293 Abraham Ancer MEX 59 311 Kris Ventura NOR 60 320 Dou Zecheng CHN

Here's who would qualify for the Olympics on the women's side:

Olympic Rank OWGR Rank Golfer Country 1 1 Nelly Korda USA 2 2 Lilia Vu USA 3 3 Céline Boutier FRA 4 4 Yin Ruoning CHN 5 5 Hannah Green AUS 6 6 Saso Yuka JPN 7 7 Ko Jin-young KOR 8 8 Rose Zhang USA 9 9 Charley Hull GBR 10 10 Minjee Lee AUS 11 11 Kim Hyo-joo KOR 12 12 Atthaya Thitkul THA 13 13 Lin Xiyu CHN 14 14 Brooke Henderson CAN 15 15 Lydia Ko NZL 16 17 Maja Stark SWE 17 19 Hataoka Nasa JPN 18 26 Patty Tavatanakit THA 19 29 Carlota Ciganda ESP 20 31 Leona Maguire IRL 21 32 Linn Grant SWE 22 34 Georgia Hall GBR 23 38 Ashleigh Buhai RSA 24 55 Alexandra Forsterling GER 25 56 Aditi Ashok IND 26 62 Gaby López MEX 27 67 Esther Henseleit GER 28 69 Albane Valenzuela SUI 29 76 Perrine Delacour FRA 30 85 Emily Kristine Pedersen DEN 31 90 Chien Pei-Yun TPE 32 96 Anne Van Dam NED 33 100 Azahara Muñoz ESP 34 105 Nanna Koerstz Madsen DEN 35 118 Bianca Pagdanganan PHI 36 120 Stephanie Meadow IRL 37 143 Morgane Metraux SUI 38 155 Manon De Roey BEL 39 163 Diksha Dagar IND 40 166 Hsu Wei-Ling TPE 41 175 Klara Davidson Spilkova CZE 42 180 Celine Borge NOR 43 181 Mariajo Uribe COL 44 183 Emma Spitz AUT 45 200 María Fassi MEX 46 201 Shannon Tan SGP 47 209 Paula Reto RSA 48 215 Alessandra Fanali ITA 49 253 Ashley Lau MAS 50 267 Alena Sharp CAN 51 272 Sara Kouskova CZE 52 279 Ana Belac SLO 53 283 Momoka Kobori NZL 54 294 Madelene Stavnar NOR 55 295 Dottie Ardina PHI 56 300 Dewi Weber NED 57 307 Ines Laklalech MAR 58 316 Sarah Schober AUT 59 317 Daniela Darquea ECU 60 319 Natasha Oon MAS

The vast majority of the world's most prominent golfers, including Scottie Scheffler, Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Jon Rahm, Lydia Ko, and Patrick Cantlay would make the field for Paris in 2024.