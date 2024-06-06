2028 Olympics committee in favor of mixed golf format; top male & female players in agreement
The 2028 Olympics might introduce a new format for golf, which only recently became an Olympic sport again. There is the belief that the organizers of the sporting event are mulling over a mixed team format that involves men and women for the sport. The top male and female golfers would be on teams together competing for their country.
International Golf Federation Executive Director Antony Scanlon said he believes there is widespread support for this format. Via Golf Monthly, he said:
“At the beginning of next year, they should make the decision as to what events will be in the program for L.A. And we're hoping that the fact that there's no additional athletes and no additional resources required that the mixed event would be approved by them, especially given the support of the organizing committee.”
Scanlon also mentioned that the top professional golfers, both male and female, are supportive of the idea as well. All Olympic golf in 2028 will be held at one of the most iconic golf venues: Riviera Country Club, which is the current home of the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational.
The proposal submitted planned for 16 duos playing 36 holes, as well as a round of foursomes and one round of four-ball better ball. Each country would likely have just one team to allow for broad representation.
This event would take place on the Sunday and Monday between the men's and women's individual events, which will still take place. The men's individual tournament, which saw Xander Schauffele win in 2021, would be pushed back as a result.
This would otherwise not change anything about the individual events. There would still be a men's and women's field of 60 determined by the Olympic Golf Ranking. Those golfers could theoretically be in both events.
Golfers in line to make 2024 Olympics for golf
While this mixed team event wouldn't come to fruition until 2028 at the earliest, there will be another Olympics between now and then. This summer, several golfers will compete at the Olympic Games in Paris.
These rankings are subject to change over the course of time, but the men would have these 60 golfers qualified: