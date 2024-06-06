  • home icon
By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jun 06, 2024 21:45 GMT
2028 Olympics committee in favor of mixed golf format; top male & female players in agreement

The 2028 Olympics might introduce a new format for golf, which only recently became an Olympic sport again. There is the belief that the organizers of the sporting event are mulling over a mixed team format that involves men and women for the sport. The top male and female golfers would be on teams together competing for their country.

International Golf Federation Executive Director Antony Scanlon said he believes there is widespread support for this format. Via Golf Monthly, he said:

“At the beginning of next year, they should make the decision as to what events will be in the program for L.A. And we're hoping that the fact that there's no additional athletes and no additional resources required that the mixed event would be approved by them, especially given the support of the organizing committee.”
Scanlon also mentioned that the top professional golfers, both male and female, are supportive of the idea as well. All Olympic golf in 2028 will be held at one of the most iconic golf venues: Riviera Country Club, which is the current home of the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational.

The proposal submitted planned for 16 duos playing 36 holes, as well as a round of foursomes and one round of four-ball better ball. Each country would likely have just one team to allow for broad representation.

This event would take place on the Sunday and Monday between the men's and women's individual events, which will still take place. The men's individual tournament, which saw Xander Schauffele win in 2021, would be pushed back as a result.

This would otherwise not change anything about the individual events. There would still be a men's and women's field of 60 determined by the Olympic Golf Ranking. Those golfers could theoretically be in both events.

Golfers in line to make 2024 Olympics for golf

While this mixed team event wouldn't come to fruition until 2028 at the earliest, there will be another Olympics between now and then. This summer, several golfers will compete at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Xander Schauffele at the 2020 Olympics
Xander Schauffele at the 2020 Olympics

These rankings are subject to change over the course of time, but the men would have these 60 golfers qualified:

Olympic RankOWGR RankGolferCountry
11Scottie SchefflerUSA
22Xander SchauffeleUSA
33Rory McIlroyIRL
44Wyndham ClarkUSA
55Viktor HovlandNOR
66Ludvig ÅbergSWE
77Jon RahmESP
88Collin MorikawaUSA
912Tommy FleetwoodGBR
1015Matsuyama HidekiJPN
1117Matt FitzpatrickGBR
1220Jason DayAUS
1321Sepp StrakaAUT
1422Kim Joo-hyung (Tom Kim)KOR
1524Matthieu PavonFRA
1626An ByeonghunKOR
1730Nick TaylorCAN
1833Shane LowryIRL
1935Min Woo LeeAUS
2040Nicolai HøjgaardDEN
2142Stephan JägerGER
2245Corey ConnersCAN
2352Thomas DetryBEL
2455Emiliano GrilloARG
2556Alex NorenSWE
2657Christiaan BezuidenhoutRSA
2758Ryan FoxNZL
2867Erik van RooyenRSA
2971Adrian MeronkPOL
3080Thorbjørn OlesenDEN
3184Victor PerezFRA
3286Nakajima KeitaJPN
3395Joaquín NiemannCHI
3497Sami ValimakiFIN
35102Alejandro TostiARG
36111Yu Chun-An (Kevin Yu)TPE
37113David PuigESP
38130Matti SchmidGER
39133Pan Cheng-Tsung (C.T. Pan)TPE
40143Joost LuitenNED
41149Yuan Yechun (Carl Yuan)CHN
42171Camilo VillegasCOL
43176Matteo ManasseroITA
44184Adrien Dumont de ChassartBEL
45186Daniel HillierNZL
46192Guido MigliozziITA
47218Shubshankar SharmaIND
48222Rafael CamposPUR
49232Carlos OrtizMEX
50234Kiradech AphibarnratTHA
51239Bernd WiesbergerAUT
52241Gavin GreenMAS
53242Cristóbal Del SolarCHI
54249Darius van DrielNED
55254Gaganjeet BhullarIND
56276Phachara KhongwatmaiTHA
57287Nico EchevarríaCOL
58293Abraham AncerMEX
59311Kris VenturaNOR
60320Dou ZechengCHN

Here's who would qualify for the Olympics on the women's side:

Olympic RankOWGR RankGolferCountry
11Nelly KordaUSA
22Lilia VuUSA
33Céline BoutierFRA
44Yin RuoningCHN
55Hannah GreenAUS
66Saso YukaJPN
77Ko Jin-youngKOR
88Rose ZhangUSA
99Charley HullGBR
1010Minjee LeeAUS
1111Kim Hyo-jooKOR
1212Atthaya ThitkulTHA
1313Lin XiyuCHN
1414Brooke HendersonCAN
1515Lydia KoNZL
1617Maja StarkSWE
1719Hataoka NasaJPN
1826Patty TavatanakitTHA
1929Carlota CigandaESP
2031Leona MaguireIRL
2132Linn GrantSWE
2234Georgia HallGBR
2338Ashleigh BuhaiRSA
2455Alexandra ForsterlingGER
2556Aditi AshokIND
2662Gaby LópezMEX
2767Esther HenseleitGER
2869Albane ValenzuelaSUI
2976Perrine DelacourFRA
3085Emily Kristine PedersenDEN
3190Chien Pei-YunTPE
3296Anne Van DamNED
33100Azahara MuñozESP
34105Nanna Koerstz MadsenDEN
35118Bianca PagdangananPHI
36120Stephanie MeadowIRL
37143Morgane MetrauxSUI
38155Manon De RoeyBEL
39163Diksha DagarIND
40166Hsu Wei-LingTPE
41175Klara Davidson SpilkovaCZE
42180Celine BorgeNOR
43181Mariajo UribeCOL
44183Emma SpitzAUT
45200María FassiMEX
46201Shannon TanSGP
47209Paula RetoRSA
48215Alessandra FanaliITA
49253Ashley LauMAS
50267Alena SharpCAN
51272Sara KouskovaCZE
52279Ana BelacSLO
53283Momoka KoboriNZL
54294Madelene StavnarNOR
55295Dottie ArdinaPHI
56300Dewi WeberNED
57307Ines LaklalechMAR
58316Sarah SchoberAUT
59317Daniela DarqueaECU
60319Natasha OonMAS

The vast majority of the world's most prominent golfers, including Scottie Scheffler, Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Jon Rahm, Lydia Ko, and Patrick Cantlay would make the field for Paris in 2024.

