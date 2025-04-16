$218M- worth LIV Golfer lauds Rory McIlroy for 'history made' at the Masters

Jon Rahm lauded Rory McIlroy's historic Masters victory at Augusta National last week. In a recent post on X, the LIV Golfer praised the Northern Irishman for becoming the first European golfer to complete the Career Grand Slam.

After an 11-year major championship drought, McIlroy won the tournament in the playoff against Justin Rose. Rahm, who has a net worth of $218 million (via Forbes), called it a moment the entire golf world "dreams about." He wrote on X:

"What an amazing week. We witnessed history made on Sunday, 6th man and first ever European to accomplish the grand slam! Congrats Rory!!!! This is something we all dream about and he achieved it."

The 2023 Masters champion Rahm also made his ninth start at Augusta National this year. However, he had an average performance at the tournament. He started with an opening round of 75, making it an uphill task to win the tournament.

He narrowly made the cut, posting a score of 71 in the second round. He followed it with rounds of 70 and 69 at the weekend. He finished with a score of 3-under and tied for 14th with Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, and others. Reflecting on his performance, he wrote on X:

"As for myself rough start to the tournament set me back to far to have any change but happy about my play on the weekend. It’s always a pleasure to get to go back to Augusta National! There is nothing like it."

His T14 performance was his sixth top-25 finish at the Augusta National in his ninth start. He took home a prize money of $336,000 from a total purse of $21 million.

A look at Rory McIlroy's record on the PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy turned professional in 2007 and joined the PGA Tour in 2010. Since then, he has had 29 wins, including five majors, 11 runner-up finishes, 83 top-fives, and 129 top-10s in 263 tournaments.

His first PGA Tour win came in 2010 at the Quail Hollow Championship by four strokes over Phil Mickelson. His first major championship win came at Congressional Country Club at the 2011 US Open. He won the tournament by a big margin of eight strokes over Jason Day.

Let's take a look at Rory McIlroy's wins on the PGA Tour:

2010 Quail Hollow Championship

2011 U.S. Open

2012 The Honda Classic

2012 PGA Championship

2012 Deutsche Bank Championship

2012 BMW Championship

2014 The Open Championship

2014 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

2014 PGA Championship (2)

2015 WGC-Cadillac Match Play

2015 Wells Fargo Championship (2)

2016 Deutsche Bank Championship (2)

2016 Tour Championship

2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational

2019 The Players Championship

2019 RBC Canadian Open

2019 Tour Championship (2)

2019 WGC-HSBC Champions

2021 Wells Fargo Championship (3)

2021 CJ Cup

2022 RBC Canadian Open (2)

2022 Tour Championship (3)

2022 CJ Cup (2)

2023 Genesis Scottish Open

2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

2024 Wells Fargo Championship (4)

2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

2025 The Players Championship (2)

2025 Masters Tournament

