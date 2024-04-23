$22,000,000 American football player finds no fault after playing over 500 rounds with Scottie Scheffler: "He's one of the best pitchers ever"

Scottie Scheffler has drawn the admiration of everyone in the golf world, given the superiority he has shown in the last few months. Recently, the $22,000,000 American football star and renowned amateur golfer, Tony Romo, mentioned an incredible tidbit to add to Scheffler's long list of accolades.

Tony Romo was at Las Colinas Country Club in Texas as a spectator of the PGA Tour Champions' 2024 Invited Celebrity Classic played there April 19-21. Romo answered questions about Scottie Scheffler, to which he responded with his personal experience.

"I don't think I've ever played a round of golf with Scotty Sheffer and him not break 70. Ever. Which is insane" said Tony Romo. "He's had days where he's played poorly, and he's one over after six, and I'm like 'he should be seven over,' you know. Then, the next day, he's seven under after six." (via PGA Tour Champions news service)

"It's just he, all of a sudden, gets it back and he just, the next shot, he has the ability to autocorrect. It's like his pitches, I mean he's one of the best pitchers ever, his short game is incredible, you know, if he putts well, remember Tiger? If he putts well, he wins, if not, he's in the mix."

Tony Romo has had a long relationship with golf, having played the sport at the same time as football since high school. Romo has won several celebrity events and has been described by Tiger Woods as the best celebrity golfer he has ever played with (along with John Smoltz).

Tony Romo and Scottie Scheffler's golf relationship explored

Some fans have questioned whether the rounds of golf that Tony Romo has played with Scottie Scheffler are 500 as the former football player claimed, since it is a high number for recreational golf. However, the truth is that the two have played together and not a few times.

Romo has not only played with Scheffler but has beaten him, something not many pros can boast of. Scheffler himself addressed the matter in 2023, this is what he said (via Sports Illustrated):

"I will say, last time I played golf with Tony [Romo] he did beat me, so shout out to Tony for that. He didn’t beat me in stroke play, but he did take some money off me. But I was able to give him one of his checks back that he had given me before, so he was pretty frustrated with that.”

Scottie Scheffler has won four of his last five starts on the PGA Tour. One of his victories was in a major (The Masters), two in Signature Events (Arnold Palmer Invitational and RBC Heritage) and the other in what is known as the "fifth major" (The Players Championship).