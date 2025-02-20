22-Yo Akie Iwai sets tournament record at 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand opening round

Akie Iwai had a solid start to her campaign at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025. The LPGA Tour event started with its first round on Thursday, February 20. In the opening round of the tournament, the Japanese golfer played an incredible round of 10-under 62, the lowest in the event's history.

Iwai's historic round of 62 is not just the lowest in the history of the tournament, but she also tied for the 18-hole tournament scoring record. Moreover, she became one of the seven players to have a bogey-free opening round and also notched the best record of her career.

LPGA media shared the record Iwai made with her historic 62 round on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"Quick notes about Akie Iwai’s 62: •Tied 18-hole tournament scoring record • Recorded a front-nine score of 29 with a streaks of 4 and 3 birdies •Was 1 of 7 players to go bogey free in R1 •Bested her previous low score of 63"

Akie Iwai, 22, took the lead in the game after the opening round of the LPGA Honda Thailand. She has a three-stroke lead in the game over Maja Stark heading int the second round of the tournament on Friday, February 21.

A look into Akie Iwai's performance at the 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand

Iwai started her campaign at the Honda LPGA Thailand on the first tee hole. She made four back-to-back birdies to kickstart her outing. She was fabulous with her game and continued to dominate, adding three more birdies from the seventh to ninth holes. On the back nine, Iwai made two back-to-back birdies on the 15th and then on the 16th, followed by another birdie on the 18th.

Iwai is in the lead, followed by Maja Stark in second place. Moriya Jutanugarn finished in third place, followed by Jin Young Ko, who tied for fourth place with Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Angel Yin.

Here is the leaderboard of the opening round of the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 (only the top 30):

1. Akie Iwai -10

2. Maja Stark -7

3. Moriya Jutanugarn -6

T4. Jin Young Ko -5

T4. Nanna Koerstz Madsen -5

T4. Angel Yin -5

T7. Allisen Corpuz -4

T7. Jin Hee Im -4

T7. Gabriela Ruffels -4

T7. Hye-Jin Choi -4

T7. Esther Henseleit -4

T7. Mao Saigo -4

T7. Jeeno Thitikul -4

T7. Chanettee Wannasaen -4

T15. Rio Takeda -3

T15. Stephanie Kyriacou -3

T15. Somi Lee -3

T15. Amy Yang -3

T15. Jaravee Boonchant -3

T15. Ayaka Furue -3

T15. Yuka Saso -3

T15. Gaby Lopez -3

T23. Georgia Hall -2

T23. Miyu Sato -2

T23. Pajaree Anannarukarn -2

T23. Ariya Jutanugarn -2

T23. Sei Young Kim -2

T23. Brooke M. Henderson -2

T23. Hyo Joo Kim -2

T23. Yealimi Noh -2

T23. Carlota Ciganda -2

T23. Ruoning Yin -2

The Honda LPGA Thailand is a four-day tournament, which will have its finale on Sunday, February 23.

