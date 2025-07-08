22-Yo Luis Masaveu to replace Bubba Watson's teammate after mid-season transfer

Luis Masaveu is set to replace Bubba Watson's teammate Matthew Wolff for this week's Andalucía event after the mid-season transfer. The 22-year-old Spanish golfer made his LIV Golf debut in 2025, playing for Sergio Garcia's Fireball GC.

Ad

Last month, ahead of the LIV Golf Virginia event, Luis Masaveu was replaced in the team by reigning US Amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester, and weeks after the mid-season transfer, he will be playing for Watson's RangeGoats team.

The LIV Golf team shared the news about Luis Masaveu's addition to the team on its X (formerly Twitter) account, with a caption:

"¡Vamos, Luis! 22-year-old Spanish talent Luis Masaveu joins us this week as a substitute for Matthew Wolff at LIV Golf Andalucía. Luis began the season with Fireballs GC and brings 8 career LIV starts to the squad. Let’s ride, Luis!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Masaveu will be joining Ben Campbell and Peter Uihlein in the team. The RangeGoats, notably, are having a tough season in 2025. They finished second in the season-opening Riyadh event but then settled in 11th in the next outing.

However, the team has had some decent finishes as they ended up fourth in the Korea event and fifth in Virginia. In the last outing in Dallas, they settled in 13th position.

In the season standings, RangeGoats sit in ninth place. With the new addition to the team, it will be interesting to see how things unfold for them this week in Andalucía. The tournament is scheduled to take place from July 11 to 13.

Ad

A look into Luis Masaveu's performance in 2025

Fireballs GC players Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Luis Masaveu, and David Puig celebrate winning the team trophy after LIV Golf Singapore /Source: Imagn

Luis Masaveu played more than half of the LIV Golf season with Sergio Garcia’s Fireball GC before he was dropped from the team. However, he struggled with his game in most of the tournaments.

Ad

He started the campaign with a T33 position in Riyadh and later recorded T37 at the Adelaide event.

Here is a quick recap of Luis Masaveu's performance on LIV Golf in 2025:

Riyadh (Feb 6–8, 2025)

Finish: T33 | Total Score: -5

Round 1: E

Round 2: -1

Round 3: -4

Adelaide (Feb 14–16, 2025)

Finish: T37 | Total Score: +2

Round 1: +1

Round 2: +2

Round 3: -1

Hong Kong (Mar 7–9, 2025)

Finish: T42 | Total Score: -2

Round 1: -5

Round 2: +3

Round 3: E

Singapore (Mar 14–16, 2025)

Finish: T14 | Total Score: -5

Round 1: -1

Round 2: -1

Round 3: -3

Ad

Miami (Apr 4–6, 2025)

Finish: T24 | Total Score: +6

Round 1: E

Round 2: +4

Round 3: +2

Mexico City (Apr 25–27, 2025)

Finish: T30 | Total Score: +1

Round 1: -1

Round 2: +2

Round 3: E

Korea (May 2–4, 2025)

Finish: T20 | Total Score: -4

Round 1: +1

Round 2: -2

Round 3: -3

Virginia (Jun 6–8, 2025)

Finish: T33 | Total Score: -3

Round 1: E

Round 2: -3

Round 3: E

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More