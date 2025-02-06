22-yo Luis Masaveu reveals reason to join LIV Golf just weeks after turning pro

Luis Masaveu joined LIV Golf soon after he turned pro. The Spanish golfer has joined Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC and will play for the team in the 2025 LIV Golf season.

In his recent interview with Flushing It (@flushingitgolf), the 22-year-old budding golfer revealed his reasons for joining the Saudi league. Even though Luis Masaveu had an opportunity to play on the Challenge Tour, he still decided to join LIV, as he was more interested in having an opportunity to play with the world's best golfers, believing it would help him improve his game.

“I had a Challenge Tour card so I thought it would be a good idea to turn pro," Masaveu said.But having the chance to play against the best players in the world is even better. I think it’s going to help me even more to improve. I mean, golf is a very long career, it’s not like football, it’s twenty, thirty years or more. So the more I can learn and the sooner I do it the better. This is a great opportunity for me to do that.”

Luis Masaveu also expressed excitement about the LIV Golf format. The series features teams of four players who compete in individual stroke play tournaments, with their individual scores contributing to the team total.

The events are played over 54 holes and do not have a cutline, meaning all players in the field compete for the full three-day event. Moreover, it features a shotgun start, where all players tee off at the same time but on different holes.

Masaveu spoke about the LIV Golf format, and said:

“I think it’s different from the other tours but I think it shows the more fun part, with the music and the shotgun start. There’s many positive things about it.

Furthermore, he was even excited to play in the team format.

“In Spain we like to play in teams. I used to play every year in the European Team Championship and for me that was the best week of the year. Being able to share everything with the team is really fun and really cool. I’m really looking forward to doing that on LIV.”

The 2025 LIV Golf season is gearing up for its start this week. The first event of the season is slated to take place in Saudi Arabia, starting February 6.

Sergio Garcia welcomes Luis Masaveu to Fireballs GC

Luis Masaveu joined the stellar team of Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia, playing alongside Mexican-American Abraham Ancer and another Spanish golfer, David Puig. In 2025, there will be three Spanish players in Fireballs GC.

Team captain Garcia is excited to have Masaveu on the team and praised the budding golfer, saying (via LIV Golf):

"We’re excited about him. He’s a really good, exciting young Spanish player. Obviously it’s his first year as a pro and coming in and playing with the big guns, I think it’s going to be a good learning experience.

“But all three of us, not only myself but Abraham and David, we’re going to be there to support him, to cheer him on and make sure that he can enjoy his game and play the way he can play," he added.

Although this will be Luis Masaveu’s first year playing at the professional level, he had a successful amateur career. He won the 2018 Campeonato R.S.H.E. Club de Campo, the 2020 Campeonato R.S.H.E. Club de Campo, the 2023 Tailhade Cup, and the 2024 Portuguese International Amateur Championship as an amateur.

