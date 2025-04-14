$220M-worth Tennis legend shares heartfelt wish for Rory McIlroy after Masters triumph

Rory McIlroy’s Masters tournament win has extended its reach beyond the confines world of golf as the tennis icon Rafael Nadal, with 21.5 million followers on Instagram, extended his heartfelt wishes to Mcllroy by sharing an Instagram story congratulating him on his victory, igniting an unexpected moment of cross-sport camaraderie.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion also known as King of Clay reshared a post on his stories that was originally posted on The Masters' official Instagram account.

Here is the original post:

In the story Nadal shared, he wrote in the caption:

"Congratulations Rory McIlroy! You deserved to win The Masters!"

Screenshot of Rafael Nadal's story congratulating Rory McIlroy after his Masters win. Image via Instagram/ @rafaelnadal

The post from the Spanish former tennis player, who has a net worth of $220 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), signals more than just a passing appreciation. It shows the mutual respect players like Nadal have for other sports.

Nadal won a record 14 French Open titles and amassed nearly $134.6 million in prize money after turning pro in 2001. He started his own tennis academy in 2016 in his hometown of Manacor, Mallorca, and has become both a role model of sportsmanship and a global legacy. His Olympic send-off in 2024 — lighting the cauldron alongside other sporting legends like Nadia Comaneci, Carl Lewis, and Serena Williams — only amplified the emotion behind his tribute to McIlroy.

Fans of both sports instantly picked up on Nadal’s story, sharing screenshots and celebrating the moment on social media. It wasn’t just about a win. It was about acknowledgment from one sporting legend to another.

Rory McIlroy completes career Grand Slam with Masters triumph

Rory McIlroy has finally triumphed at Augusta, and in doing so, he has joined the most exclusive club in professional golf. His victory in the 2025 Masters seals the elusive career Grand Slam, a feat only five other men in the history of the sport have accomplished.

It took the Northern Irishman 17 years to finish the book he started when he played in his first Masters at Augusta in 2009. With this victory, McIlroy has major titles in all four majors

Masters: 2025

PGA Championship: 2012, 2014

U.S. Open: 2011

The Open Championship: 2014

It placed McIlroy’s status among legends like Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Gary Player, Gene Sarazen, and Ben Hogan who won the Grand Slam in their respective tenures.

In an age marked by rising stars and fractured tours, McIlroy’s win is a unifying moment for the sport. It bridges generations—linking the dominance of Woods to the hunger of today’s talent pool—and reminds fans of what long-term greatness looks like.

With 28 PGA Tour wins and now the career Grand Slam secured, McIlroy no longer carries the burden of potential. He’s fulfilled it. And in doing so, he’s left a mark on golf that will echo far beyond the fairways of Augusta.

