23-yo Michael Brennan could set a unique world ranking record this weekend

Michael Brennan, 23, could set a unique record if he won this week at the Victoria Open. The American golfer settled in second place after two rounds of the PGA Tour Americas event.

Brennan is in contention to win his fourth tournament of the season, and if Brennan clinches the title, he would be the first golfer to jump into the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking with points earned only from PGA Tour Americas events.

OWGR guru Nosferatu shared the stats about the impressive record of Michael Brennan on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:

"Hasn't happened yet, but this would be quite an achievement... If he wins again this week, 23yo Michael Brennan, could become the first player to crack the #OWGR top 100 with ranking points earned ONLY on @PGATOURAmericas"

The 23-year-old took the lead after 18 holes, but he then played a round of 67 on Friday and slipped to solo second place. He started his campaign with an opening round of 62. A.J. Ewert was phenomenal on Friday and carded 59 to take the lead in the event. The four-day event will have its finale on Sunday, Sept. 21.

A look into Michael Brennan's performance in 2025

This season on the PGA Tour Americas, Michael Brennan started his campaign at the 93 Abierto Telecom del Centro presentado por Zurich on the PGA Tour Americas with a solid T3 finish.

He played the opening round of 67, followed by the next round of 69, and then carded 67 and 66 to finish in the top 5. His first win of the season came at the BioSteel Championship, and then he won the CRMC Championship and the ATB Classic.

Aside from this, some of his notable finishes are T4 at the 70th ECP Brazil Open, T10 at the Diners Club Peru Open, and T3 at the Bupa Championship.

Here are the results of the tournaments Michael Brennan played on the PGA Tour Americas in 2025:

93 Abierto Telecom del Centro presented by Zurich: T3 (67, 69, 67, 66)

70th ECP Brazil Open: T4 (66, 69, 65, 69)

KIA Open: T26 (68, 70, 69)

Diners Club Peru Open: T10 (73, 68, 67, 68)

Bupa Championship: T3 (68, 71, 67, 65)

Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship: CUT (72, 71)

Explore NB Open: T9 (65, 70, 65, 70)

Bromont Open presented by Desjardins: T14 (66, 66, 65, 68)

Commissionaires Ottawa Open presented by Lépine Apartments: T8 (67, 69, 68, 63)

Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM Aggregates: T10 (68, 68, 66, 65)

BioSteel Championship: 1 (61, 65, 65, 64)

Manitoba Open: T51 (68, 71)

CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific Center: P1 (65, 66, 64, 63)

ATB Classic: 1 (61, 66, 74, 68)

