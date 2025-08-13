24-year-old PGA star wants to analyse “animal” Scottie Scheffler’s game up close

Newly turned PGA Tour pro Neal Shipley has one big wish for his rookie season: to study World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler’s game in person. The 24-year-old, who recently secured his PGA Tour status for 2026, called Scheffler an “absolute animal” and said he wants to see his skills up close.Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Shipley revealed he plans to play between 20 to 25 events in his debut season. While he has interacted with Scottie Scheffler before, he has never been paired with him in competition.&quot;I haven't played with Scottie yet. I've gotten to interact with him a bunch, but I'd love to watch his game up close in person. He's just... He's an absolute animal,” Shipley said. (0.25 onwards)Shipley has been in strong form this year on the Korn Ferry Tour, with two wins and five consecutive top-10 finishes. His latest result was a T8 at the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha, Nebraska. Currently No. 3 on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Points List, he is the third player to secure a Tour card for next year and could earn an immediate promotion with one more win via the Three-Victory Promotion.His season includes wins at the 2025 LECOM Suncoast Classic in April and the 2025 Ascendant presented by Blue in July. His current top-10 streak includes the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS (T5), The Ascendant presented by Blue (Win), Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods (T7), NV5 Invitational (T3) and the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse (T8).Shipley also made two starts on the PGA Tour this year, finishing T47 at the Valspar Championship before missing the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He is currently 87th in the Official World Golf Ranking.How has Scottie Scheffler played in the 2025 season?Scottie Scheffler will tee it up at the second FedEx Cup Playoffs event, the 2025 BMW Championship, set for August 14-17 at Caves Valley Golf Club. He has played 17 events this year, earning four victories, one runner-up finish and 14 top-10s. He currently leads both the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and the FedEx Cup standings.Here is Scottie Scheffler's result for the 2025 season:AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am T9 (-15)WM Phoenix Open T25 (-9)The Genesis Invitational T3 (-9)Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard T11 (-4)THE PLAYERS Championship T20 (-4)Texas Children's Houston Open T2 (-19)Masters Tournament 4 (-8)RBC Heritage T8 (-12)THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 1 (-31)PGA Championship 1 (-11)Charles Schwab Challenge T4 (-8)The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 1 (-10)U.S. Open T7 (+4)Travelers Championship T6 (-12)Genesis Scottish Open T8 (-9)The Open Championship 1 (-17)FedEx St. Jude Championship T3 (-15)