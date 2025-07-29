24-yo Baltimore native bags PGA Tour card after second Korn Ferry Tour win of the season

On Sunday, July 28, Johnny Keefer sealed his PGA Tour card after winning the Korn Ferry Tour's NV5 Invitational 2025. The 24-year-old Baltimore native earned his second title of the season to become the latest rookie on Tour.

Keefer entered Glenview ranked second in the Korn Ferry Tour points list, with five top-10s and a win. Over the four days, he shot 65, 63, 61, and 69 to finish at 26-under and post a two-shot win over Jeffrey Kang. The victory propelled him to No. 1 in the points list, helping him secure his Tour card.

Johnny Keefer has been outstanding throughout the season as well as last year. In 2024, he qualified for the PGA Tour Americas after finishing T11 at the NCAA D1 Championship.

That result helped Keefer finish inside the top 25 of the PGA TOUR University standings, allowing him to skip Q-School for PGA Tour Americas. He recorded nine top-10 finishes in 11 starts and topped the Fortinet Cup to earn his Korn Ferry Tour card.

He continued his strong run on the KFT, and two wins along with two runner-up finishes have helped him lock up a PGA Tour card for the 2026 season. He missed just two cuts and posted ten top-25 finishes in 16 starts.

How has Johnny Keefer performed in the Korn Ferry Tour 2025 season? PGA Tour rookie's performance explored

Here's a look at Johnny Keefer's results in the Korn Ferry Tour 2025 season:

The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island: CUT, -1 (69, 70)

The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: T60, -2 (69, 67, 74, 76)

The Panama Championship: T2, -7 (64, 69, 67, 73)

Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard: T4, -16 (75, 61, 61, 70)

118 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro: T37, -9 (68, 67, 68, 68)

Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank: T21, -10 (69, 71, 69, 65)

Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club: T6, -14 (65, 72, 68, 69)

LECOM Suncoast Classic: T20, -11 (70, 64, 69, 70)

Veritex Bank Championship: 1, -30 (63, 61, 66, 64)

Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya: W/D, -3 (69, 72)

Visit Knoxville Open: P2, -19 (66, 70, 64, 65)

UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH: T12, -11 (67, 66, 67, 69)

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open: T35, -5 (63, 70, 70, 72)

The Ascendant presented by Blue: T12, -11 (70, 69, 69, 69)

Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods: CUT, -3 (67, 74)

NV5 Invitational: 1, -26 (65, 63, 61, 69)

