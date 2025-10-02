24-YO golfer credits Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry for taking him under their wing before the Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were two of the most senior golfers on Team Europe in this season's Ryder Cup. Even before the tournament, captain Luke Donald stated that McIlroy would be an on-course leader for the team. Interestingly, both senior golfers did an excellent job of guiding the squad off course, as Rasmus Hojgaard recently mentioned, and appreciated them.The 24-year-old Rasmus Hojgaard turned professional in 2019, but his first Ryder Cup appearance came this season. As the team's debutant golfer, Hojgaard was under pressure and unsure of what he would do in the week leading up to the Ryder Cup. The golfer was considering visiting his old coach in New York or playing golf with the team.Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy assisted Hojgaard in convincing them to continue on the team, and the three of them even went out for drinks together. During his appearance on the SiriusXM PGA Tour, the golfer noted,&quot;I was sort of in between decisions. What I was going to do that week, I had planned to go down south to see my coach, or should I go stay in New York and play golf with some of the boys. Shane and Roy convinced me to stay with them, so they sort of took me under their wing a little bit.&quot;Rasmus Hojgaard later added,&quot;We went out for a nice meal in New York. There wasn't anything special. It was nice. We went out and had a few drinks. We had to get up Thursday and head over to Friarshead and Sibbonock. We didn't give it everything. We saved that for last Sunday.&quot;Interestingly, Rory McIlroy was always a huge supporter of Rasmus Hojgaard, and the golfer even inspired him prior to the 2025 Ryder Cup.Rory McIlroy once inspired Rasmus Hojgaard by declaring him an equal-level golfer like him or Jon Rahm2025 Ryder Cup Singles Matches - Source: GettyRory McIlroy talked about Rasmus Hojgaard before the Ryder Cup even began. The Northern Irish golfer described how Rasmus was a part of the 2023 Ryder Cup backroom team because his brother was on the team at the time. Interestingly, this teaches him about Ryder Cup pressure, and he should no longer consider himself a newcomer, but rather an equal among elite golfers.According to the Golfing Gazette, the 2025 Masters winner stated,&quot;In terms of making him feel comfortable, we all walk into that team room as equals and we walk out of that team room as equals. He needs to see himself on the same level as Jon Rahm, me, or anyone else. We are just 1 of 12. We are just 1 of 12, and when we walk in there, we will hopefully make the collective group stronger, and I think Rasmus probably got a sense of that from Rome last time.”Rory McIlroy also praised both Hojgaard brothers, claiming that they both have extreme talent and great potential as the future of golf.