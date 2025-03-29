29-year-old Charley Hull claims entering her ‘prime’ after $13,000 bet to quit smoking

29-year-old Charley Hull claimed to be entering her prime after the $13000 bet to quit smoking. Hull has set standards of fitness, and the golfer regularly posts about her workout sessions on Instagram. But the golfer's only struggle in her fit life was with smoking. So, she has taken a two-month challenge to quit smoking, and if the golfer fails, she stands to lose $13000 in the bet.

Following that, Hull joined the post-tournament press conference of the Ford Championship and talked about her prime time in fitness at the age of 29. She said (via ASAP Sports):

“Yeah, 29 years old but I still feel young. Feel like I'm just working harder than ever, so, yeah, just coming into my prime I feel like…Well, I don't work out for golf. I just do it for my like mental side. Like sometimes you can struggle with it but I just found it gives me so much more energy and it kind of like gives me so much more to focus on. Like sometimes when I come weeks away on Tour I feel like it's just a chilled one because I work so hard at home, so when I come away like train before my rounds and just playing 18 holes of gold doesn't feel like much at all.”

“I felt like I played pretty solid out there today. I holed some good putts and I missed some that I probably should have holed, but it was a bit windy out there today. It was a little bit trickier on some of the holes," she added.

Charley Hull will play the third and fourth rounds of the Ford Championship on Saturday and Sunday. Hull finished at T2 after the two rounds of the PGA Tour event with a total score of 12 under. She shot 63 in the first round of the tournament with nine birdies in total. In the second round, she shot two birdies on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine.

How did Charley Hull perform in the 2025 and 2024 seasons?

Charley Hull had two top-10 finishes in 2025, including a T4 at the HSBC Women's World Championship and a T2 at the Ford Championship. In 2024, Hull had four top-10 finishes, including a T7 at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Here's a list of all Hull's 2025 and 2024 performances so far:

2025 LPGA Tournaments

Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands: T19

HSBC Women's World Championship: T4

Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass: T2

2024 LPGA Tournaments

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: T7

Honda LPGA Thailand: T54

FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship: T10

Ford Championship pres. by KCC: Withdrawn

The Chevron Championship: T23

JM Eagle LA Championship pres. by Plastpro: T13

Mizuho Americas Open: T34

U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally: T19

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: T16

The Amundi Evian Championship: Missed cut

ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open: T5

AIG Women's Open: T20

Kroger Queen City Championship pres. by P&G: T19

Maybank Championship at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club (West Course): T12

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican: T2

CME Group Tour Championship: T16

