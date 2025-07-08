2x DP World Tour champ leapfrogs Rickie Fowler and others in rankings with BMW International Open victory

Daniel Brown has moved past Rickie Fowler and 65 other players in the Official World Golf Rankings after his BMW International Open victory. The two-time DP World Tour champion is now ranked 104th in the latest rankings.

On Sunday, July 6, Brown carded a 6-under 66 in the final round of the BMW International Open 2025 to claim his second win on the DP World Tour. Following the four-day action at Golfclub München Eichenried, he aggregated at 22-under to post a two-shot win over Jordan Smith.

Prior to last week, Brown was ranked 170th in the world, but the win propelled him to his career-best ranking. Rickie Fowler, who tied for 18th at the John Deere Classic, moved one spot up to 110th.

As per the latest rankings, Scottie Scheffler continues at the top and holds a whopping lead over Rory McIlroy. Xander Schauffele is a distant third, followed by Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa, rounding out the top 5.

Here's a look at the latest OWGR (as of July 7):

Scottie Scheffler: 17.9426 Rory McIlroy: 10.7943 Xander Schauffele: 6.9047 Justin Thomas: 6.1487 Collin Morikawa: 6.0462 Russell Henley: 5.8949 Keegan Bradley: 4.9368 J.J. Spaun: 4.8128 Ludvig Åberg: 4.6849 Sepp Straka: 4.6464 Hideki Matsuyama: 4.5662 Viktor Hovland: 4.5500 Tommy Fleetwood: 4.3389 Robert MacIntyre: 4.2610 Bryson DeChambeau: 4.1150 Maverick McNealy: 4.0187 Ben Griffin: 4.0152 Shane Lowry: 3.8071 Harris English: 3.6931 Patrick Cantlay: 3.5231 Sam Burns: 3.3936 Tyrrell Hatton: 3.3823 Justin Rose: 3.1777 Corey Conners: 3.1270 Sungjae Im: 2.9572 Brian Harman: 2.8703 Billy Horschel: 2.8238 Jason Day: 2.7575 Ryan Fox: 2.7352 Nick Taylor: 2.6964

Is Rickie Fowler playing the Genesis Scottish Open?

Rickie Fowler is not competing at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, which tees off on Thursday, July 10, at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. He will next compete at The Open Championship, scheduled for the third week of July at Royal Portrush.

The Genesis Scottish Open 2025 field will feature several top-ranked players, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Collin Morikawa.

Here's a look at the top-ranked players in action this week:

Scottie Scheffler (1)

Rory McIlroy (2)

Xander Schauffele (3)

Justin Thomas (4)

Collin Morikawa (5)

J.J. Spaun (8)

Ludvig Åberg (9)

Sepp Straka (10)

Viktor Hovland (12)

Tommy Fleetwood (13)

Robert MacIntyre (14)

Maverick McNealy (16)

Harris English (19)

Sam Burns (21)

Justin Rose (23)

Corey Conners (24)

Sungjae Im (25)

Brian Harman (26)

Ryan Fox (29)

Nick Taylor (30)

