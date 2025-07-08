  • home icon
  2x DP World Tour champ leapfrogs Rickie Fowler and others in rankings with BMW International Open victory

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 08, 2025 06:04 GMT
PGA: John Deere Classic - Second Round - Source: Imagn
Rickie Fowler (Image Source: Imagn)

Daniel Brown has moved past Rickie Fowler and 65 other players in the Official World Golf Rankings after his BMW International Open victory. The two-time DP World Tour champion is now ranked 104th in the latest rankings.

On Sunday, July 6, Brown carded a 6-under 66 in the final round of the BMW International Open 2025 to claim his second win on the DP World Tour. Following the four-day action at Golfclub München Eichenried, he aggregated at 22-under to post a two-shot win over Jordan Smith.

Prior to last week, Brown was ranked 170th in the world, but the win propelled him to his career-best ranking. Rickie Fowler, who tied for 18th at the John Deere Classic, moved one spot up to 110th.

As per the latest rankings, Scottie Scheffler continues at the top and holds a whopping lead over Rory McIlroy. Xander Schauffele is a distant third, followed by Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa, rounding out the top 5.

Here's a look at the latest OWGR (as of July 7):

  1. Scottie Scheffler: 17.9426
  2. Rory McIlroy: 10.7943
  3. Xander Schauffele: 6.9047
  4. Justin Thomas: 6.1487
  5. Collin Morikawa: 6.0462
  6. Russell Henley: 5.8949
  7. Keegan Bradley: 4.9368
  8. J.J. Spaun: 4.8128
  9. Ludvig Åberg: 4.6849
  10. Sepp Straka: 4.6464
  11. Hideki Matsuyama: 4.5662
  12. Viktor Hovland: 4.5500
  13. Tommy Fleetwood: 4.3389
  14. Robert MacIntyre: 4.2610
  15. Bryson DeChambeau: 4.1150
  16. Maverick McNealy: 4.0187
  17. Ben Griffin: 4.0152
  18. Shane Lowry: 3.8071
  19. Harris English: 3.6931
  20. Patrick Cantlay: 3.5231
  21. Sam Burns: 3.3936
  22. Tyrrell Hatton: 3.3823
  23. Justin Rose: 3.1777
  24. Corey Conners: 3.1270
  25. Sungjae Im: 2.9572
  26. Brian Harman: 2.8703
  27. Billy Horschel: 2.8238
  28. Jason Day: 2.7575
  29. Ryan Fox: 2.7352
  30. Nick Taylor: 2.6964
Is Rickie Fowler playing the Genesis Scottish Open?

Rickie Fowler is not competing at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, which tees off on Thursday, July 10, at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. He will next compete at The Open Championship, scheduled for the third week of July at Royal Portrush.

The Genesis Scottish Open 2025 field will feature several top-ranked players, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Collin Morikawa.

Here's a look at the top-ranked players in action this week:

  • Scottie Scheffler (1)
  • Rory McIlroy (2)
  • Xander Schauffele (3)
  • Justin Thomas (4)
  • Collin Morikawa (5)
  • J.J. Spaun (8)
  • Ludvig Åberg (9)
  • Sepp Straka (10)
  • Viktor Hovland (12)
  • Tommy Fleetwood (13)
  • Robert MacIntyre (14)
  • Maverick McNealy (16)
  • Harris English (19)
  • Sam Burns (21)
  • Justin Rose (23)
  • Corey Conners (24)
  • Sungjae Im (25)
  • Brian Harman (26)
  • Ryan Fox (29)
  • Nick Taylor (30)
