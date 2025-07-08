2x DP World Tour champ leapfrogs Rickie Fowler and others in rankings with BMW International Open victory

Daniel Brown has moved past Rickie Fowler and 65 other players in the Official World Golf Rankings after his BMW International Open victory. The two-time DP World Tour champion is now ranked 104th in the latest rankings.
On Sunday, July 6, Brown carded a 6-under 66 in the final round of the BMW International Open 2025 to claim his second win on the DP World Tour. Following the four-day action at Golfclub München Eichenried, he aggregated at 22-under to post a two-shot win over Jordan Smith.
Prior to last week, Brown was ranked 170th in the world, but the win propelled him to his career-best ranking. Rickie Fowler, who tied for 18th at the John Deere Classic, moved one spot up to 110th.
As per the latest rankings, Scottie Scheffler continues at the top and holds a whopping lead over Rory McIlroy. Xander Schauffele is a distant third, followed by Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa, rounding out the top 5.
Here's a look at the latest OWGR (as of July 7):
- Scottie Scheffler: 17.9426
- Rory McIlroy: 10.7943
- Xander Schauffele: 6.9047
- Justin Thomas: 6.1487
- Collin Morikawa: 6.0462
- Russell Henley: 5.8949
- Keegan Bradley: 4.9368
- J.J. Spaun: 4.8128
- Ludvig Åberg: 4.6849
- Sepp Straka: 4.6464
- Hideki Matsuyama: 4.5662
- Viktor Hovland: 4.5500
- Tommy Fleetwood: 4.3389
- Robert MacIntyre: 4.2610
- Bryson DeChambeau: 4.1150
- Maverick McNealy: 4.0187
- Ben Griffin: 4.0152
- Shane Lowry: 3.8071
- Harris English: 3.6931
- Patrick Cantlay: 3.5231
- Sam Burns: 3.3936
- Tyrrell Hatton: 3.3823
- Justin Rose: 3.1777
- Corey Conners: 3.1270
- Sungjae Im: 2.9572
- Brian Harman: 2.8703
- Billy Horschel: 2.8238
- Jason Day: 2.7575
- Ryan Fox: 2.7352
- Nick Taylor: 2.6964
Is Rickie Fowler playing the Genesis Scottish Open?
Rickie Fowler is not competing at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, which tees off on Thursday, July 10, at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. He will next compete at The Open Championship, scheduled for the third week of July at Royal Portrush.
The Genesis Scottish Open 2025 field will feature several top-ranked players, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Collin Morikawa.
Here's a look at the top-ranked players in action this week:
- Scottie Scheffler (1)
- Rory McIlroy (2)
- Xander Schauffele (3)
- Justin Thomas (4)
- Collin Morikawa (5)
- J.J. Spaun (8)
- Ludvig Åberg (9)
- Sepp Straka (10)
- Viktor Hovland (12)
- Tommy Fleetwood (13)
- Robert MacIntyre (14)
- Maverick McNealy (16)
- Harris English (19)
- Sam Burns (21)
- Justin Rose (23)
- Corey Conners (24)
- Sungjae Im (25)
- Brian Harman (26)
- Ryan Fox (29)
- Nick Taylor (30)