2x DP World Tour winner leaps past Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith and 124 others in rankings after latest feat

Following his second DP World Tour win, Grant Forrest has overtaken Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, and 124 others in the rankings. The Scottish golfer has made a huge jump to get inside the top 200 in the latest rankings.

Last week, Grant Forrest entered the Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, Scotland, as the World No. 294-ranked player. Over the four days, he shot 71, 66, 71, and 72 to finish at 8-under and post a four-shot win over Joe Dean. This was his second win on the European Tour and his first in four years.

Following the Sunday triumph, Grant Forrest moved 126 spots in the rankings and is now ranked 168th. Notably, this is his best ranking in nearly sixteen months; however, his highest is 134th.

On the other hand, Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka have continuously dropped in the OWGR. As of Monday, August 11, the Australian is 225th in the rankings, while the five-time major champ has slipped to 294th.

Speaking of the rankings, Scottie Scheffler stays at the top and is way ahead than No. 2 Rory McIlroy. Xander Schauffele continues at 3rd rankings followed by Justin Thomas and Russell Henley.

Here's a look at the current current OWGR (top 30):

Scottie Scheffler: 20.0309 Rory McIlroy: 11.3105 Xander Schauffele: 6.9319 Justin Thomas: 6.1144 Russell Henley: 5.9114 J.J. Spaun: 5.4543 Collin Morikawa: 5.4498 Harris English: 4.8816 Justin Rose: 4.8494 Sepp Straka: 4.7314 Ludvig Aberg: 4.6961 Keegan Bradley: 4.6948 Tommy Fleetwood: 4.6393 Hideki Matsuyama: 4.5909 Viktor Hovland: 4.4374 Robert MacIntyre: 4.3962 Bryson DeChambeau: 4.1409 Ben Griffin: 4.1294 Cameron Young: 3.6988 Shane Lowry: 3.6898 Maverick McNealy: 3.6856 Patrick Cantlay: 3.3894 Sam Burns: 3.3345 Tyrrell Hatton: 3.3188 Corey Conners: 3.2177 Wyndham Clark: 3.1015 Chris Gotterup: 3.0551 Brian Harman: 2.9394 Sungjae Im: 2.8169 Billy Horschel: 2.7918

What's next for Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka?

Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka were last seen at LIV Golf Chicago, where both tied for 29th and finished nine strokes off the lead. The duo will next compete at LIV Golf Indianapolis, which will be played from Friday, August 15 to Sunday, August 17 at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield.

Smith has had a decent season on the LIV Golf circuit with five top-ten finishes, including a T5 at LIV Golf Mexico City. However, he has yet to register a win this year. Speaking of the majors, this has been his worst season, as he missed the cut in all four of them and was the only player to do so.

As for Brooks Koepka, he has had just two top-ten finishes, including a runner-up at LIV Golf Singapore. He didn’t fare well at the majors either, missing the cut in three of them. He only made the cut at the US Open, where he tied for twelfth.

