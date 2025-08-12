  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Brooks Koepka
  • 2x DP World Tour winner leaps past Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith and 124 others in rankings after latest feat

2x DP World Tour winner leaps past Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith and 124 others in rankings after latest feat

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 12, 2025 13:06 GMT
PGA: The Open Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn
Cameron Young and Brooks Koepka (Image Source: Imagn)

Following his second DP World Tour win, Grant Forrest has overtaken Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, and 124 others in the rankings. The Scottish golfer has made a huge jump to get inside the top 200 in the latest rankings.

Ad

Last week, Grant Forrest entered the Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, Scotland, as the World No. 294-ranked player. Over the four days, he shot 71, 66, 71, and 72 to finish at 8-under and post a four-shot win over Joe Dean. This was his second win on the European Tour and his first in four years.

Following the Sunday triumph, Grant Forrest moved 126 spots in the rankings and is now ranked 168th. Notably, this is his best ranking in nearly sixteen months; however, his highest is 134th.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On the other hand, Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka have continuously dropped in the OWGR. As of Monday, August 11, the Australian is 225th in the rankings, while the five-time major champ has slipped to 294th.

Speaking of the rankings, Scottie Scheffler stays at the top and is way ahead than No. 2 Rory McIlroy. Xander Schauffele continues at 3rd rankings followed by Justin Thomas and Russell Henley.

Here's a look at the current current OWGR (top 30):

Ad
  1. Scottie Scheffler: 20.0309
  2. Rory McIlroy: 11.3105
  3. Xander Schauffele: 6.9319
  4. Justin Thomas: 6.1144
  5. Russell Henley: 5.9114
  6. J.J. Spaun: 5.4543
  7. Collin Morikawa: 5.4498
  8. Harris English: 4.8816
  9. Justin Rose: 4.8494
  10. Sepp Straka: 4.7314
  11. Ludvig Aberg: 4.6961
  12. Keegan Bradley: 4.6948
  13. Tommy Fleetwood: 4.6393
  14. Hideki Matsuyama: 4.5909
  15. Viktor Hovland: 4.4374
  16. Robert MacIntyre: 4.3962
  17. Bryson DeChambeau: 4.1409
  18. Ben Griffin: 4.1294
  19. Cameron Young: 3.6988
  20. Shane Lowry: 3.6898
  21. Maverick McNealy: 3.6856
  22. Patrick Cantlay: 3.3894
  23. Sam Burns: 3.3345
  24. Tyrrell Hatton: 3.3188
  25. Corey Conners: 3.2177
  26. Wyndham Clark: 3.1015
  27. Chris Gotterup: 3.0551
  28. Brian Harman: 2.9394
  29. Sungjae Im: 2.8169
  30. Billy Horschel: 2.7918

What's next for Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka?

Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka were last seen at LIV Golf Chicago, where both tied for 29th and finished nine strokes off the lead. The duo will next compete at LIV Golf Indianapolis, which will be played from Friday, August 15 to Sunday, August 17 at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield.

Ad

Smith has had a decent season on the LIV Golf circuit with five top-ten finishes, including a T5 at LIV Golf Mexico City. However, he has yet to register a win this year. Speaking of the majors, this has been his worst season, as he missed the cut in all four of them and was the only player to do so.

As for Brooks Koepka, he has had just two top-ten finishes, including a runner-up at LIV Golf Singapore. He didn’t fare well at the majors either, missing the cut in three of them. He only made the cut at the US Open, where he tied for twelfth.

About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications