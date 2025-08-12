2x DP World Tour winner leaps past Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith and 124 others in rankings after latest feat

Following his second DP World Tour win, Grant Forrest has overtaken Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, and 124 others in the rankings. The Scottish golfer has made a huge jump to get inside the top 200 in the latest rankings.
Last week, Grant Forrest entered the Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, Scotland, as the World No. 294-ranked player. Over the four days, he shot 71, 66, 71, and 72 to finish at 8-under and post a four-shot win over Joe Dean. This was his second win on the European Tour and his first in four years.
Following the Sunday triumph, Grant Forrest moved 126 spots in the rankings and is now ranked 168th. Notably, this is his best ranking in nearly sixteen months; however, his highest is 134th.
On the other hand, Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka have continuously dropped in the OWGR. As of Monday, August 11, the Australian is 225th in the rankings, while the five-time major champ has slipped to 294th.
Speaking of the rankings, Scottie Scheffler stays at the top and is way ahead than No. 2 Rory McIlroy. Xander Schauffele continues at 3rd rankings followed by Justin Thomas and Russell Henley.
Here's a look at the current current OWGR (top 30):
- Scottie Scheffler: 20.0309
- Rory McIlroy: 11.3105
- Xander Schauffele: 6.9319
- Justin Thomas: 6.1144
- Russell Henley: 5.9114
- J.J. Spaun: 5.4543
- Collin Morikawa: 5.4498
- Harris English: 4.8816
- Justin Rose: 4.8494
- Sepp Straka: 4.7314
- Ludvig Aberg: 4.6961
- Keegan Bradley: 4.6948
- Tommy Fleetwood: 4.6393
- Hideki Matsuyama: 4.5909
- Viktor Hovland: 4.4374
- Robert MacIntyre: 4.3962
- Bryson DeChambeau: 4.1409
- Ben Griffin: 4.1294
- Cameron Young: 3.6988
- Shane Lowry: 3.6898
- Maverick McNealy: 3.6856
- Patrick Cantlay: 3.3894
- Sam Burns: 3.3345
- Tyrrell Hatton: 3.3188
- Corey Conners: 3.2177
- Wyndham Clark: 3.1015
- Chris Gotterup: 3.0551
- Brian Harman: 2.9394
- Sungjae Im: 2.8169
- Billy Horschel: 2.7918
What's next for Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka?
Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka were last seen at LIV Golf Chicago, where both tied for 29th and finished nine strokes off the lead. The duo will next compete at LIV Golf Indianapolis, which will be played from Friday, August 15 to Sunday, August 17 at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield.
Smith has had a decent season on the LIV Golf circuit with five top-ten finishes, including a T5 at LIV Golf Mexico City. However, he has yet to register a win this year. Speaking of the majors, this has been his worst season, as he missed the cut in all four of them and was the only player to do so.
As for Brooks Koepka, he has had just two top-ten finishes, including a runner-up at LIV Golf Singapore. He didn’t fare well at the majors either, missing the cut in three of them. He only made the cut at the US Open, where he tied for twelfth.