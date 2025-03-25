2x GRAMMY nominated singer drops his version of the 'Georgia' song ahead of the Masters

The first major of the year, The Masters, is just around the corner. The tournament will take place in April, and ahead of that, recently, two-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Noah Kahan released his version of the "Georgia on My Mind" song. It's the rendition of the Ray Charles hit song released back in the 1960s.

ESPN released the song on its X (formerly Twitter) account. They released a small 30-second video featuring Noah Kahan's "Georgia on My Mind" song. The video featured glimpses of Augusta National and different players such as Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, and others taking shots in the prestigious venue.

The lyrics of the song are:

"Georgia, the whole day through, just an old sweet song keeps that Georgia on My Mind."

Meanwhile, speaking of the song, Kahan said:

"From today to the day we pull into the gate of Augusta National, I promise Georgia will be on My Mind."

Expand Tweet

The 2025 Masters will start with its first round on April 10, and the four-day tournament will wrap up with the finale on April 13 at the Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia.

Who is playing at the Masters 2025?

The Masters has different qualification criteria for the players, and even LIV golfers can compete in the event if they are eligible. All past winners hold a lifetime exemption to play in the event.

Aside from that, the winners of the last five years of all other three majors, including the PGA Championship, The Open, and the U.S. Open, also play in The Masters, along with winners of other amateur and professional prestigious events.

Below is the list of the players who have qualified to play at The Masters 2025 so far:

Ludvig Aberg

Byeong Hun An

Jose Luis Ballester (a)

Evan Beck (a)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Angel Cabrera

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Fred Couples

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Brian Harman

Justin Hastings (a)

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Joe Highsmith

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Rasmus Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Noah Kent (a)

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Brooks Koepka

Bernhard Langer

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Phil Mickelson

Collin Morikawa

Joaquin Niemann

Jose Maria Olazabal

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

J.T. Poston

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Hiroshi Tai (a)

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris

They qualified but not playing because they turned pro

Wenyi Ding

Jacob Skov Olesen

Past champions not expected to play

Tommy Aaron

Charles Coody

Ben Crenshaw

Nick Faldo

Raymond Floyd

Trevor Immelman

Sandy Lyle

Larry Mize

Jack Nicklaus

Mark O'Meara

Gary Player

Craig Stadler

Tom Watson

Ian Woosnam

Fuzzy Zoeller

