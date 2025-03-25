2x GRAMMY nominated singer drops his version of the 'Georgia' song ahead of the Masters

The first major of the year, The Masters, is just around the corner. The tournament will take place in April, and ahead of that, recently, two-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Noah Kahan released his version of the "Georgia on My Mind" song. It's the rendition of the Ray Charles hit song released back in the 1960s.
ESPN released the song on its X (formerly Twitter) account. They released a small 30-second video featuring Noah Kahan's "Georgia on My Mind" song. The video featured glimpses of Augusta National and different players such as Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, and others taking shots in the prestigious venue.
The lyrics of the song are:
"Georgia, the whole day through, just an old sweet song keeps that Georgia on My Mind."
Meanwhile, speaking of the song, Kahan said:
"From today to the day we pull into the gate of Augusta National, I promise Georgia will be on My Mind."
The 2025 Masters will start with its first round on April 10, and the four-day tournament will wrap up with the finale on April 13 at the Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia.
Who is playing at the Masters 2025?
The Masters has different qualification criteria for the players, and even LIV golfers can compete in the event if they are eligible. All past winners hold a lifetime exemption to play in the event.
Aside from that, the winners of the last five years of all other three majors, including the PGA Championship, The Open, and the U.S. Open, also play in The Masters, along with winners of other amateur and professional prestigious events.
Below is the list of the players who have qualified to play at The Masters 2025 so far:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Jose Luis Ballester (a)
- Evan Beck (a)
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Angel Cabrera
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Fred Couples
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Sergio Garcia
- Lucas Glover
- Max Greyserman
- Brian Harman
- Justin Hastings (a)
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Joe Highsmith
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Sungjae Im
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Noah Kent (a)
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Brooks Koepka
- Bernhard Langer
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Phil Mickelson
- Collin Morikawa
- Joaquin Niemann
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- J.T. Poston
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Reed
- Davis Riley
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Hiroshi Tai (a)
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Danny Willett
- Tiger Woods
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu
- Will Zalatoris
They qualified but not playing because they turned pro
- Wenyi Ding
- Jacob Skov Olesen
Past champions not expected to play
- Tommy Aaron
- Charles Coody
- Ben Crenshaw
- Nick Faldo
- Raymond Floyd
- Trevor Immelman
- Sandy Lyle
- Larry Mize
- Jack Nicklaus
- Mark O'Meara
- Gary Player
- Craig Stadler
- Tom Watson
- Ian Woosnam
- Fuzzy Zoeller