2x Major winner Bryson DeChambeau makes feelings clear about his “favorite part of golf”

Bryson DeChambeau revealed his favorite part of golf in a recent interview. The American golfer, who now plays on LIV Golf, is having plenty of time away from the greens to practice his game as he prepares to compete against Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler in next month's The Showdown.

Recently, in an interview with Goal.com, Bryson DeChambeau was asked about his favorite part of golf. Replying to the reporter, the two-time Major winner acknowledged that he enjoys making the best use of the opportunity every day. He called the game the "pursuit of perfection." The LIV golfer said:

"I would say waking up every day and it's a new Journey for me. It's a new opportunity. It's a new day to try and get better. There's never any point where unless you're Tiger 2000, where you're like, 'I got it.' It's always, 'What can I do to be better? ' That's why I love golf. It's the pursuit of perfection. 'Well, knowing we can't achieve perfection will achieve excellence along the way.' Vince Lombardi quote by the way."

Bryson DeChambeau has impressed this season, be it in LIV Golf or the Majors. The 31-year-old won the US Open at the Pinehurst No.2 golf course while finishing as the runner-up at the PGA Championship. He was tied for sixth place at the Masters.

On the Saudi Circuit as well, he recorded some impressive finishes such as solo fourth at the Jeddah event, solo ninth at Andalucia, T6 in Chicago, T3 in Nashville, and T7 in Miami.

Bryson DeChambeau takes up a unique challenge to make an ace over his mansion

While there is no scheduled golf event in Bryson DeChambeau's calendar, he has been spending more time creating golf-related content on his social media. The American golfer already made headlines earlier this year because of his popular golf series, Break 50.

Now, again he has been sharing about an interesting and unique golf challenge of making a hole-in-one over his Dallas mansion. He has been trying the challenge for 12 days now.

In this challenge, Bryson DeChambeau attempts to make an ace over his mansion, and the attempts correspond to the number of days he is trying the challenge. On Day 12, he got 12 attempts, but he failed to make it.

Notably, DeChambeau's challenge is going viral on the internet, with all the 12-day reels having garnered over a million views. The most popular among them all was his attempt on the 11th day, which has so far garnered 6.8 million views.

DeChambeau has been away from the official golf tournaments since the completion of the LIV Golf third season in September. However, he will return to compete in The Showdown in a team with Brooks Koepka against Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. The tournament will take place in Las Vegas on December 17.

