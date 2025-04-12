2x Masters champion Bernhard Langer gets emotional farewell at Augusta National

Bernhard Langer received an emotional farewell at the 2025 Masters. The German player won the tournament twice in his career and participated for the last time in the 2025 edition. A farewell was organised for him at Augusta National on Friday.

The Masters' X page shared a video of Langer carding the golf ball in the hole by short game. After the shot, he walked away from the greens and joined his family. While he walked away, the crowd at the venue stood up and clapped for the golfer. The video was captioned:

“Four decades of memories.”

Bernhard Langer failed to make the cut at Augusta National after two days of competition. He shot 74 in the tournament's first round with one birdie on the front nine. He fired 73 in the second round of the competition with three birdies. Langer won the Masters title and wore the green jacket twice — in 1985 and 1993.

In 1985, Langer won with a score of 6 under 282 after shooting 72-74-68-68 in the four rounds. He won the event by a two-stroke margin over Raymond Floyd and Curtis Strange. He also won the 1993 Masters Tournament with four strokes over Chip Beck after scoring 11 under 277. His scores over the four rounds were 68-70-69-70.

Bernhard Langer shares his emotions around participating in the Masters Tournament for the last time in 2025

An emotional Bernhard Langer couldn't hold back his tears at the Augusta National when he realized that it would be his last Masters appearance this year. Following the second round, he joined a press conference at the venue and shared his playing experience, saying:

“It was a very special last two days for me, even starting off walking to the first tee yesterday, I got a standing ovation and the people really, you know, applauded. I almost teared up and almost started crying right there, and I said, Come on, get it together, you've got some golf to play. It kind of kept going. There were lots of standing ovations throughout the golf course in various spots.”

He continued:

“Today coming up 18 was mixed emotions because I was still inside the cut line, and even when I made bogey, I wasn't sure I'm totally out of there or not…So there were lots of emotions flooding through my mind the last two days as I was walking down the fairways. I saw my wife, I saw my four kids, and I saw two of my grandkids came out and supported me, and friends from Germany and family from Germany.”

Before the Masters Tournament, Bernhard Langer’s last event was the Galleri Classic, where he finished at T19 with 7 under 209.

