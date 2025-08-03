  • home icon
2x PGA Tour champ dubs Gary Woodland as 'a great role model'

By Suchita Chakraborty
Published Aug 03, 2025 10:07 GMT
PGA: Wyndham Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Gary Woodland and Nico Echavarria- Source: Imagn

2x PGA Tour triumphant Nico Echavarria got honest about playing with Gary Woodland at the Wyndham Championship, calling him Echavarria’s role model. This week, both Woodland and Echavarria are playing at the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship, where Echavarria is currently in second position on the leaderboard.

On Friday, the golfer joined the press conference with CBS Sports, and in the presser, Amanda Balionis asked the 2x champion whether playing alongside Gary Woodland helped him in staying positive. In response, he answered:

“He’s a great role model. It doesn't surprise me where he has been so many years and he enjoys what he is doing. You can see a lot of people who are here are miserable…Gary’s an awesome person, playing with him is refreshing. His attitude, the way he engages with the people. Overall, he is a great guy.”
also-read-trending Trending
The golfer also shared about his playing experience at the tournament on Saturday and talked about his mental preparation this week. He told ( via Tee Scripts):

“I think I was patient out there. I hit some quality shots, I made a lot of putts, which felt good. Gave myself a chance for tomorrow. I don't know how many back I'm going to be, but we're going to be in the final group, which is very cool…I have my sports psychologist here and we've had some good conversations. And I was honest with him, I think it was on Monday and Tuesday, like hey, I think I'm being to harsh on myself when I don't hit the good shot or the perfect shot.”
Echavarria shot 15 under after three rounds of play. He fired 63 in the first round of the tournament with three birdies, along with an eagle on the front nine, and two birdies on the back nine. In the second and third rounds, he shot 68 and 64 with four and seven birdies, respectively.

How did PGA Tour winner Nico Echavarria perform in the 2025 season?

Nico Echavarria had a T6 at the Rocket Classic and a T16 at the Valspar Championship in the 2025 PGA Tour season. His last event was the Open Championship, where he missed the cut. Here's a list of Echavarria’s 2025 PGA Tour events:

2025 LPGA Tour tournaments

  • The Sentry at the Kapalua Resort: T32
  • Sony Open in Hawaii: Second-place
  • The American Express: Missed cut
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 77th place
  • WM Phoenix Open: Missed cut
  • The Genesis Invitational: T34
  • Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: Missed cut
  • The Players Championship: Missed cut
  • Valspar Championship: T16
  • Texas Children's Houston Open: T32
  • Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course: 51st place
  • THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: T25
  • PGA Championship: T41
  • Charles Schwab Challenge: T59
  • The U.S. Open: Missed cut
  • The Rocket Classic: T6
  • John Deere Classic: Missed cut
  • Genesis Scottish Open: T22
  • The Open: Missed cut
