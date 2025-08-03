2x PGA Tour champ dubs Gary Woodland as 'a great role model’

2x PGA Tour triumphant Nico Echavarria got honest about playing with Gary Woodland at the Wyndham Championship, calling him Echavarria’s role model. This week, both Woodland and Echavarria are playing at the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship, where Echavarria is currently in second position on the leaderboard.On Friday, the golfer joined the press conference with CBS Sports, and in the presser, Amanda Balionis asked the 2x champion whether playing alongside Gary Woodland helped him in staying positive. In response, he answered:“He’s a great role model. It doesn't surprise me where he has been so many years and he enjoys what he is doing. You can see a lot of people who are here are miserable…Gary’s an awesome person, playing with him is refreshing. His attitude, the way he engages with the people. Overall, he is a great guy.”The golfer also shared about his playing experience at the tournament on Saturday and talked about his mental preparation this week. He told ( via Tee Scripts):“I think I was patient out there. I hit some quality shots, I made a lot of putts, which felt good. Gave myself a chance for tomorrow. I don't know how many back I'm going to be, but we're going to be in the final group, which is very cool…I have my sports psychologist here and we've had some good conversations. And I was honest with him, I think it was on Monday and Tuesday, like hey, I think I'm being to harsh on myself when I don't hit the good shot or the perfect shot.”Echavarria shot 15 under after three rounds of play. He fired 63 in the first round of the tournament with three birdies, along with an eagle on the front nine, and two birdies on the back nine. In the second and third rounds, he shot 68 and 64 with four and seven birdies, respectively.How did PGA Tour winner Nico Echavarria perform in the 2025 season? Nico Echavarria had a T6 at the Rocket Classic and a T16 at the Valspar Championship in the 2025 PGA Tour season. His last event was the Open Championship, where he missed the cut. Here's a list of Echavarria’s 2025 PGA Tour events:2025 LPGA Tour tournamentsThe Sentry at the Kapalua Resort: T32Sony Open in Hawaii: Second-placeThe American Express: Missed cutAT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 77th placeWM Phoenix Open: Missed cutThe Genesis Invitational: T34Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: Missed cutThe Players Championship: Missed cutValspar Championship: T16Texas Children's Houston Open: T32Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course: 51st placeTHE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: T25PGA Championship: T41Charles Schwab Challenge: T59The U.S. Open: Missed cutThe Rocket Classic: T6John Deere Classic: Missed cutGenesis Scottish Open: T22The Open: Missed cut