$2,000,000 golf influencer Paige Spiranac attends the Kentucky Derby

$2 million worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) golf influencer Paige Spiranac is an avid sports fan. It's not just limited to golf, as she routinely posts content for and has takes on other sports. Most recently, the former pro golfer was seen at the Kentucky Derby soaking in one of America's top sporting events.

Several other sports stars showed up to the Derby as well. Spiranac was there along with Travis Kelce, Aaron Rodgers and others. They got to watch Mystik Dan win the 150th iteration of the Kentucky Derby. It was an extremely tight finish for Mystik Dan, but the horse did prevail.

The Kentucky Derby is one of the oldest sporting events in America. It debuted in 1875 and has been going strong ever since. It always attracts popular athletes and influencers from the sports world, as evidenced by the star-studded crowd that watched Mystik Dan's win.

Paige Spiranac starting golf scoring again

Before she was an influencer attending major sporting events like the Kentucky Derby, the golfer was a pro in one sport. It has been quite some time since Paige Spiranac was a member of the LPGA Tour.

After just one year as a pro, she walked away to start making content. She's done quite well for herself in that field, but she began as a pro player.

Things took a turn and she eventually couldn't handle playing for a score. She revealed via the New York Post that it was very tough on her mental health:

“I played junior golf, college golf and a year professionally. After that stretch I mentally couldn’t handle playing golf and especially keeping score. I equated my score to my self worth. I know it sounds silly but competitive golf really beat me up emotionally. But I’ve found that passion again! I’ve started tracking my scores and grinding on my game,” she said.

But since that time, she's been able to come back around to playing golf and making sure she tracks her score. Her first score back was a one-over par at the Austin Country Club. The golf influencer vowed to keep her followers posted on her journey.

This ties back to a longstanding message she's had about mental health since getting into content creation. She also said that her one year playing pro was extremely difficult:

"I was just mentally exhausted. In golf, you fail more than you succeed and I was doing that in the public eye. Everyone was telling me, ‘You should quit. You should give up. You’re not good.'”

Spiranac admitted that it had been years and years of coming up short that finally added up. At that point, she broke down and decided to walk away. At the time, she said she might go back one day.

She added that it was difficult for her having "never made it" as a tennis player, a golfer or a gymnast. Spiranac felt like a failure, and to prevent herself from spiraling, she had to stop trying, but she might try again one day.

That hasn't happened yet, but if things go well on her current journey, there may be some tournaments in her future. It would be a big step to go back to playing professionally in any capacity, but she's begun a journey of scoring and there's no telling where it will end.