3.7M-followed influencer Grace Charis shows swing 2 years ago flaunting her progress

Grace Charis is one of the most followed golf influencers in the sport. With 3.7 million Instagram followers, she rivals Paige Spiranac and even some professional players on social media.

However, just because she's not a pro player and is a social media personality does not mean she's not dedicated to the sport. In fact, the opposite is true. She just shared a look at her golf swing two years ago to show how much work she's put in.

Grace Charis shared her golf swing's transformation to her story (Instagram/itsgracecharis)

Her swing two years ago was basic and looked like she wasn't very confident in it. The swing was technically sound and she did make solid contact with it, but there was room for improvement in her eyes.

That improvement took place thanks to two years of hard work. She shared an updated swing, and it is much more fluid and confident. She doesn't have to swing as hard to make solid contact in today's swing, showcasing that Charis is better at controlling her club and getting the head on the ball more often.

Grace Charis opens up on her choice of outfits

Grace Charis, much like Paige Spiranac, does not wear typical golf attire when she posts content or gets on the course. It's much less strict of an outfit than is usually seen on the PGA Tour or LPGA Tour, and she and Spiranac both represent a shift away from that.

Grace Charis doesn't dress like a typical golfer (Image via Imagn)

Via Golf Monthly, she opened up on why she did that and how it took off:

"When I first got into it, I wasn’t trying to be a golfer. It was more about trying to get views and be in the creator's space. I let social media dictate what I’m wearing - this outfit does well, or this outfit is not doing as well.”

Charis revealed that Brooke Monk, a social media influencer not in the golf space, was her inspiration:

“She gets so many views, she posts every single day. She’s a hard worker and she’s beautiful. Looking at what she does and how she handles social media has helped me get into it, and I’m in a different place now than I was when I started. I’m making my own trends and going down a path that I want to go down.”

Eventually, Grace Charis' social media profile stopped being about looks on the golf course and started being about actual golf. She still provides the looks that have helped make her famous, but she's also invested in the sport and wants to get better. Her swing videos, which coincidentally feature much more standard golf outfits, are proof of that.

