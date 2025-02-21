  • home icon
3 big takeaways from the PGA Tour statement after The Whitehouse meeting

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Feb 21, 2025 12:00 GMT
Donald Trump met Jay Monahan and Yasir Al Rumayyan at the White House (Image via Getty)

PGA Tour recently revealed that they had talks with Donald Trump and PIF governor Yasir Al Rumayyan. The Tour shed some light on their working session and expressed their commitment to the reunification of golf.

On Thursday, February 20, Commissioner Jay Monahan met LIV Golf chief Yasir Al Rumayyan and President Trump alongside Player Directors Adam Scott and Tiger Woods at the White House. The move is being looked at as a crucial stepping stone in the direction of the LIV-PGA Tour merger.

In this article, we will look at three takeaways from the Tour's statement.

3 big takeaways from the PGA Tour statement after recent meeting

1) No immediate solution

While the PGA Tour's meeting is being seen in a positive light, it also clarifies that the unification of the two rival circuits is still a far cry. In their statement, the Tour only mentioned the initiation of the discussion and didn't share any deadline.

"Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, we have initiated a discussion about the reunification of golf," the official statement read.
For the uninitiated, both circuits announced the merger in June 2023, and they are yet to finalize the deal after eighteen months. Earlier, the deadline was set for December 2023, which was further pushed to April, last year and then indefinitely.

The Thursday statement indicated that it would still take a few more months for both parties to come to common terms.

2) Discussions in positive directions

Although the announcement didn't share any timeline, the Tour assured that both parties were committed to coming to a solution soon.

"We are committed to moving as quickly as possible and will share additional details as appropriate," the Tour added.

3) The main reason behind the unification

Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy at the Showdown (Image Source: Getty)

In the last section of the statement, the PGA Tour clarified that its main goal of reunification was to see the top golfers once again playing together in tournaments outside the majors.

"We share a passion for the game and the importance of reunification. Most importantly, we all want the best players in the world playing together more often and are committed to doing all we can to deliver that outcome for our fans," PGA Tour concluded.

In the last three years, LIV Golf has signed several top names like Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and most recently, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
