3 golf legends including Vijay Singh announced as auto-qualifiers for the inaugural World Champions Cup

Vijay Singh, Bernhard Langer, and Steve Stricker have been recently announced as the first automatic qualifiers for the forthcoming inaugural World Champions Cup. The competition will be the fourth global team event following the Ryder Cup, Solheim Cup, and the Walker Cup.

The World Champions Cup has been sanctioned by the PGA Tour and majority of golfers will be from the PGA Champions Tour. Vijay Singh, Bernhard Langer, and Steve Stricker were the first names announced following the captains announcement.

Vijay is a true veteran of the game and will be playing for team International during the event. The Fijian golfer has dominated the sport during his prime and won 34 events on the PGA Tour including three Majors. He also happens to be the first person of South Asian descent to win a Major championship.

On the other hand, Bernhard Langer is certainly one of the most dominating players in PGA Tour Champions history. Additionally, he has also won two Masters tournaments and will be playing for team Europe during the World Champions Cup.

Steve Stricker is easily the most prominent name in the list. The American golfer is currently occupied serving as the vice-captain for team USA during the much-awaited Ryder Cup at the end of this month.

Vijay Singh will be seen in action at the World Champions Cup on December 7

Although Vijay Singh is currently playing on the PGA Tour Champions, he will represent team International from December 7 to December 10. He will serve under the captaincy of legendary golfer Erne Els. The other two captains for the World Champions Cup are Darren Clarke and Jim Furyk for team Europe and team USA respectively.

The inaugural event will be played at the Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida. It is reported that each team will consist of six players aged older than 50. All the veteran golfers will fight it out against each other for most points.

The remaining players will be announced in the coming days and it is expected that many will feature from the PGA Tour Champions. Vijay Singh, Bernhard Langer, and Steve Stricker are the first three who have earned automatic qualification due to their exceptional record and victories.