3 golfers that stood out in US’ fourth consecutive Walker Cup win at St. Andrews

On Sunday, September 3rd, the US rallied from behind to secure their fourth consecutive Walker Cup victory, defeating Great Britain and Ireland with a final score of 14.5-11.5.

Leading into the final day at the Old Course of St. Andrews, Great Britain and Ireland held a three-point lead. However, the US Team dominated on Sunday, winning three out of four second-day foursomes and six out of ten singles matches. Two single matches ended in ties, resulting in halved points.

The World No. 1 amateur, Gordon Sargent, showed incredible form, winning four out of six matches over the two days for the US. For Great Britain and Ireland, Mark Power was the standout player who registered the highest number of wins. He secured victories in three of his matches and suffered only one loss.

Besides Sargent, several other players left a strong impression during their time at St. Andrews. Let's take a closer look at three standout golfers who contributed to the fourth consecutive Walker Cup.

Three standout players in the 2023 Walker Cup

1) Gordon Sargent

Gordon Sargent was the best player for the Team US in the 2023 Walker Cup

Gordon Sargent was the only player to win all of his matches at the Walker Cup. His first victory came during the foursomes on day 1 when he partnered with Dylan Menante to defeat Barclay Brown and Mark Power 3&2. Then, in the first-day singles match, he secured a win by defeating Jack Bigham by one hole.

Sargent continued his strong performance on the second day, teaming up with Nick Dunlap to beat Connor Graham and Calum Scott by one hole. In his final match, he triumphed over John Gough by one hole.

2) Caleb Surratt

Caleb Surratt on Day Two of the Walker Cup at St Andrews Old Course

The University of Tennessee sophomore was another player who put on an impressive performance over the two days at St. Andrews. Surratt played four matches and won three of them. His only loss came in the first-day foursome, where he and Ben James were beaten by Calum Scott and Connor Graham 3&2.

The 19-year-old golfer made a quick recovery in the singles session and beat Barclay Brown 4 and 3 in the first singles match of the day. The following day, he and Ben James beat Matthew McClean and John Goug 3-and-2 in the foursomes. In his final singles match, he defeated Calum Scott by 3-and-2.

3) Stewart Hagestad

Stewart Hagestad on Day Two of the Walker Cup at St Andrews Old Course on September 3, 2023, in St Andrews

Hagestad won two of his three matches at St. Andrews. He lost his opening foursome, where he was teamed up with Nick Dunlap. Alex Maguire and James Ashfield beat them by one hole.

Hagestad, who was the oldest player in the field, claimed his first win at the singles match in the afternoon after beating Alex Maguire. The next day, he beat Connor Graham 3-and-2 in the singles match.