3 Indian golf players set to make a mark in Trust Golf Singapore Ladies Masters

Indian golf master, Pranavi Urs is all set to don the nation's jersey in the Trust Golf Singapore Ladies Masters, marking her presence on the fourth continent within a duration of only half a year in 2023.

Considering the pool of 129 players participating in the tournament, three of them are hailing from India including Pranavi. These dedicated athletes are ready to leave their mark, proving their athleticism.

The field consists of 111 professionals and 18 amateurs, alongside two Indian representatives. These representatives are inexperienced players named Avani Prashanth and Seher Atwal.

Pranavi, who kickstarted her journey in the Ladies European tour in South Africa in 2023 has also emerged as the winner of the Women's Pro Golf Tour of India in 2022. The committed athlete then voyaged to the United States to take part in Epson Tour, which acts as a stepping stone to the LPGA.

Following the above-mentioned stint, she then traveled to Europe to compete in various events on the LET before departing to Singapore. There, she took part in a historical maiden Chinese LPGA event that was held outside of China.

After a successful venture over two years in various tournaments, she is now looking forward to rendering unmatched performances in the Singapore Ladies Master. As per her statement:

"I am looking forward to the Singapore Ladies Master. It is humid but I have played in such weather before. I had a practice round on Tuesday but then just practiced today on the range and greens."

Avani and Pranavi to take part in Asian Games

Striving to commence her remarkable performances, Pranavi will later take part in the Asian Games to be held in China later this year.

Alongside Pranavi, another member of the Indian contingent, Avani was also invited by Lyn Yeo, who is a promoter of the event. To have Avani on the forum, she sounded her pleasure and acknowledged her amazing track record in US Kids Golf and praised her current performance.

It is pertinent to mention here that Avani has the highest ranking among the inexperienced players in the tournament. Currently, she is sitting in 77th place, and alongside Pranavi, she will also be competing in the Asian Games.

Seher Atwal, who completes the Indian golfer trio for the forthcoming event, is the victor of the inaugural event on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour in India. The youngster has been diverging her time between the Indian Tour and the Ladies European Tour and for good reason. She also expressed her excitement to take part in the event and urged:

"As professionals, we play golf wherever we get a chance, and it is now in Singapore."

It should be noted that Avani will be the first from her nation to compete with Wanchana Poruangrong and Munchin Keh of New Zealand. On the other hand, Seher will tee off with Chinese Taipei's Liu Peng Shan and Huang Zhiying of Hong Kong. Pranavi is ready to play with Liang Yi-Lin and Li Fan.

