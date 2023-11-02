3 LIV Golf teams Jon Rahm may join if he ever leaves the PGA Tour

Jon Rahm's name has now disappeared from the TGL website, which has once again ignited rumors of him joining LIV Golf. When TGL updated the format and other details on Tuesday, October 31st, Rahm's name was not present in the player roster. Besides, his name has been wiped off the league's social media accounts as well.

Last year, when TGL announced the signing of Rahm in the tech-infused league, the golfer seemed pretty excited about it, but the recent development has come as a shock to the fans. The reasons behind his departure from TGL are still unknown.

While Rahm's potential joining of the Saudi-backed circuit remains a rumor, let's look at the three possible teams he might join if he ever decides to leave the PGA Tour.

Three teams Jon Rahm may join if he joins LIV Golf golf in the future

1) Fireballs GC

Sergio Garcia (left) and Jon Rahm during the Ryder Cup 2021( Image via Ashley Landis/AP)

The first team that comes to everyone's mind regarding Rahm is Fireballs GC. For him, it will feel like home, given that all the members are Spanish and are captained by Sergio Garcia.

LIV Golf Nation, a popular fan account on X, also posted that if the Spaniard ever joins LIV, it will be exciting to see him leading Fireballs GC.

The Garcia-led squad had an average outing this season, as they finished sixth in the standings despite two wins.

2) HyFlyers GC

Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm share a cordial relationship (Image via Getty)

Rahm's other choice is Phil Mickelson-led HyFlyers GC. The six-time major champion has a great relationship with Rahm. For the uninitiated, Mickelson is also from Arizona State University, like the Spaniard. Both were also seen practicing together at the US Open as well as the PGA Championship.

He was quoted as saying via Mirror:

"[I] tried to play practice rounds with Phil [Mickelson], played with Talor Gooch yesterday. Really doesn't make a difference to me. That's why my point of view, nothing changed.

Rahm's inclusion in the squad will be a much-needed boost to the underperforming HyFlyers. The Mickelson-led squad has been poor in both seasons. In the inaugural season, they finished eighth with no wins, which didn't change this year either. They finished ninth in 2023 with just 40 points.

3) Smash GC

Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka during the Fourballs match at the Ryder Cup 2023

During the Ryder Cup, Brooks Koepka referred to Rahm's outburst reaction during one match as 'childlike.' Despite this, both don't have a bitter relationship with each other.

If the Masters champion ever decides to leave the PGA Tour for LIV, a Koepka-captained Smash GC can be a good option to join. With Chase Koepka being one of the four players to get relegated from the league this year, there's one spot vacant in Smash's squad.

Koepka-led Smash GC had an ordinary 2023 season as it finished eighth in the LIV Golf League standings, compared to last year's fifth-place finish.