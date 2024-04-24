3 major takeaways from Greg Norman's LIV Golf Adelaide pre-event press conference

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman held a press conference on Thursday, April 24, ahead of the Adelaide. During the press conference, he spoke on several things, including LIV and its future signings, the PGA Tour and the Rory McIlroy rumor.

We take a look into three major takeaways from Greg Norman's press conference ahead of LIV Golf Adelaide.

Top three pointers from Greg Norman's press conference ahead of LIV Golf Adelaide

#1 Greg Norman denies offering Rory McIlroy a LIV contract

Earlier this month, a strong rumor was circulated everywhere that Rory McIlroy was about to sign for LIV Golf in a whopping $850 million deal. However, the golfer denied the speculations at the RBC Heritage.

Norman also reiterated the same thing, squashing any rumors of McIlroy's switch.

"LIV never put an offer to him," he said. "We didn't need to make a comment about this. This is just typical white noise that gets out there in the industry."

However, Norman added that they would be happy to sit down with McIlroy if he was interested in making a move and discuss it with LIV.

#2 LIV Golf was close to signing another big PGA Tour star

Greg Norman revealed that after Jon Rahm, they were about to sign another big PGA Tour star before the latter decided to stay with the Tour. He said that he sat down with one top player in his house and discussed the whole process, which left the player impressed.

"He was so impressed," he continued. "He said, 'Well, that's not what we're told in the locker room. This is really impressive'.

"But he made the decision, he told me up two days later and said, ‘I've decided to stay where I'm at’. I said, ‘Happy days, you made a decision on fact. If you're happier over here, fine, stay there. If you want to come back and have a conversation with us, happy to do that'," he added.

#3 Greg Norman has no idea about the status of the PGA-PIF deal

During the press conference, Norman was asked about the current status of the LIV Golf and PGA Tour negotiations. The LIV Golf CEO revealed that he didn't have any inside information regarding the deal.

"We at LIV are totally separate to that part of the negotiation," he said. "We at LIV are a standalone company being invested by the same investor interested in the game of golf."

For the uninitiated, the deadline for the framework agreement between PIF and the PGA Tour was supposed to end by the Masters week. However, with no positive announcement, it seems that the deadline has been extended further.