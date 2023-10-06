30 Golfers set to earn 2024 PGA Tour cards at 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship

The ongoing Korn Ferry Tour Championship has 30 PGA Tour cards up for grabs when the Championship concludes on Sunday, October 8. The top 6 golfers on the points list have mathematically secured their cards, while 14 spots are still open.

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship started on Thursday, October 5, at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana. Seventy-three players are competing in this year's Championship, each of them having a chance to finish inside the top 30 of the points list.

The golfer topping the Korn Ferry Tour Points List will be exempt from the full 2024 PGA Tour schedule. Additionally, they will earn spots in the upcoming Players Championship and the US Open. The remaining 29 will also earn PGA Tour cards as 'Korn Ferry Tour graduates,' but without the other two perks.

Players finishing outside the top 30 will still have a chance to earn five cards via the PGA Tour Q-School route. Players finishing between No. 31 and No. 60 will enter the Final Stage of Qualifying School, while finishers ranked Nos. 61-75 will head directly to the Second Stage of Q-School.

See below for the current top 30 in the Korn Ferry Points List:

Ben Kohles: 1795

Chan Kim: 1549

Rico Hoey: 1532

Ben Silverman: 1519

Alejandro Tosti: 1462

Pierceson Coody: 1363

Grayson Murray: 1356

Max Greyserman: 1136

David Skinns: 1135

Adrien Dumont de Chassart: 1133

Jake Knapp: 1064

Norman Xiong: 1060

Chandler Phillips: 1058

Jimmy Stanger: 1047

Jacob Bridgeman: 1037

Nicholas Lindheim: 998

Tom Whitney: 918

Kevin Dougherty: 897

Patrick Fishburn: 894

Parker Coody: 876

Scott Gutschewski: 869

Ryan McCormick: 862

Rafael Campos: 855

Jorge Fernández Valdés: 852

Chris Gotterup: 849

Carter Jenkins: 817

Joe Highsmith: 813

Chase Seiffert: 812

Shad Tuten: 812

Jackson Suber: 800

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2023 leaderboard after the first round explored

Below are the leaderboard for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2023 after the first round:

1. Mason Andersen: 64

T2. David Kocher: 67

T2. Ben Kohles: 68

4. Dimi Papadatos: 68

T5. Alejandro Tosti: 69

T5. Matt McCarty: 69

T5. John Augenstein: 69

T5. Shad Tuten: 69

T5. Jake Knapp: 69

T5. Chandler Phillips: 70

T11. Taylor Dickson: 70

T11. Thomas Walsh: 70

T11. Brandon Harkins: 70

T11. Norman Xiong: 70

T11. Paul Peterson: 70

T11. Rico Hoey: 71

T17. Chris Gotterup: 71

T17. Chase Seiffert: 71

T17. Mac Meissner: 71

T17. Trent Phillips: 71

T17. Rafael Campos: 71

T17. Patrick Fishburn: 71

T17. Max Greyserman: 71

T17. Josh Teater: 71

T17. Sam Saunders: 71

T17. Wilson Furr: 71

T17. Steven Fisk: 71

T28. Roger Sloan: 72

T28. Jacob Solomon: 72

T28. Paul Barjon: 72

T28. Chan Kim: 72

T28. John VanDerLaan: 72

T33. Tim Widing: 72

T33. Scott Gutschewski: 73

T33. Trace Crowe: 73

T33. Jacob Bridgeman: 73

T33. Fabián Gómez: 73

T33. Ryan McCormick: 73

T33. Joe Highsmith: 73

T40. Brett Drewitt: 74

T40. Thomas Rosenmueller: 74

T40. Patrick Welch: 74

T40. David Skinns: 74

T40. Jeremy Paul: 74

T45. Jimmy Stanger: 75

T45. Chris Petefish: 75

T45. Spencer Levin: 75

T45. Adrien Dumont de Chassart: 75

T45. Wil Bateman: 75

T45. Logan McAllister: 75

T45. Davis Chatfield: 75