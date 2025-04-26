30-yo LPGA icon Lexi Thompson flexes her arms in latest social media post

Lexi Thompson flaunted her well-toned body in a recent Instagram post. The American golfer is playing this week at the Chevron Championship, which already started with its inaugural round on Thursday, April 24. She struggled in the opening but made a comeback in the second round of the event on Friday, April 25.

Aside from her impressive performance on the greens, Lexi Thompson also grabbed attention with her recent Instagram story. On Friday, she posted a mirror selfie of her flexing her muscles. She did not write any caption in the post but simply shared the picture.

Still from Lexi Thompson's Instagram story/@lexi

30-year-old Lexi Thompson has semi-retired from golf and only plays in limited events. This week at the Chevron Championship, it was her fourth outing of the season. Previously, she played at the JM Eagle LA Championship but missed the cut, but at the Chevron Championship, she settled in the T11 position after two rounds.

Thompson has started her 2025 LPGA Tour season at the Founders Cup. She had a good start on the League and played four rounds of 69, 69, 67, and 70 and settled in the T13 position. The one-time Major winner then played at the Ford Championship and settled in T38 after playing four rounds of 74, 66, 68, and 69.

Lexi Thompson reflects on her remarkable comeback at the Chevron Championship 2025

Thompson played the opening round of 73 at the Chevron Championship. It was a tough start for the LPGA Tour pro in the opening round, but in the second round she carded 67 and jumped up 50 spots on the leaderboard to settle in T11 position.

In the post-round press conference, the former winner of the Chevron Championship opened up about her comeback and said (via ASAP Sports):

"I am very much. Coming into the week, if I'm being honest, I wasn't hitting it great coming off last week. Didn't really know what to expect. But Monday through Wednesday I don't think I've ever practiced that hard and like worked with my brother Curtis on the bag and my dad, and just going back and forth with things that could possibly work.

"Sometimes you just got to go out there and focus in on one thing and let it go. So I'm very proud of myself, and been having fun the last two days," she added.

The second round of the Chevron Championship was suspended due to darkness on Friday, and some players have yet to complete their game. Following the suspended round, Yan Liu took the lead in the event at 7-under. Lindy Duncan settled in a tie for second place with Sarah Schmelzel, Mao Saigo, and Hyo Joo Kim at 6-under.

