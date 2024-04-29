$300,000,000 Tennis superstar Serena Williams’ daughter in her “golf girl era”, as shared by dad Alexis Ohanian

Alexis Ohanian and his wife Serena Williams like golf, and their daughter is seemingly taking a liking to it as well. Ohanian and Williams are part-owners of a team in Tiger Woods' TGL which is slated to begin this January, but clearly, it's a family affair.

Olympia, their daughter, is just six years old but she's already swinging clubs and showing a major interest in the sport. Alexis Ohanian recently shared a picture of Olympia swinging a club on the course.

He captioned the picture on X (formerly Twitter):

"[Olympia] is in her golf girl era. Big [LA Golf Club] energy," he said.

This is perfect for the young lady who is also involved with LAGC. The TGL team was the first to announce itself and has a roster of Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala and Justin Rose.

Sahith Theegala has joined Alexis Ohanian's team

Ohanian said of his squad via TGL:

“We see tremendous opportunities to leverage technology to bring golf closer to its fans and to provide an immersive and interactive experience that will captivate both seasoned golf enthusiasts and new fans," he said.

He also mentioned his daughter's enjoyment of the sport and said that Serena Williams, who is worth $300 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), and their two children will also be part owners of LAGC:

"To wit, my wife Serena and I have enjoyed as Olympia’s taken a liking to golf, so I’m proud to announce that they’re both owners in this club as well — as is the little one on the way! This is another piece of the legacy I’m building for my family and I hope this team can become a part of many families’ lives, too.”

Alexis Ohanian also said that Los Angeles is the perfect home for their new team. In his eyes, the city embodies sports, technology, and entertainment all in one. That makes it an ideal location for the "innovation and excitement" that TGL is trying to bring to what is otherwise a very traditional sport.

Alexis Ohanian takes golf lessons to keep up with his daughter

Alexis Ohanian's daughter Olympia has apparently surpassed him in golf skills. Not to be left behind, he decided to get some lessons of his own.

Ohanian revealed in a post on X:

"Jr is so much better than me and I'm taking matters into my own hands and getting lessons... And now I've got [The Masters] on TV cheering our LAGC guys on. What a perfect Sunday," he said.

The Reddit founder has worked hard to get better at a sport he didn't play professionally.

Golf is evidently very important to Ohanian and his family, which is interesting given that his wife Serena Williams is one of the most famous athletes of all time for an entirely different sport - tennis.

Nevertheless, they're all involved in LAGC and spend time playing golf themselves. Even in his free time, Ohanian revealed that he had the Masters on to watch Scottie Scheffler's eventual victory, so right now, the Ohanian/Williams family seems to be dominated by golf.

