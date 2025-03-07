$300M LIV Golf poster boy Phil Mickelson gives his take on popular Republican strategist – “Very entertaining”

LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson has hailed Republican strategist Scott Jennings' harsh take on Democrats. In his latest post, he said he loved listening to Jennings' comments, which he found both interesting and entertaining.

Mickelson, a six-time major championship winner, now plays on the Saudi-backed circuit. Besides his golf skills, he is also known for sharing his opinions on current affairs, which he often posts on social media.

On Thursday, March 6, an X account named Thomas Sowell Quotes shared a clip of Scott Jennings lashing out at Democrats. The $300 million golfer reposted the video and praised the Republican strategist.

"In addition to reading quotes from Thomas Sowell and Milton Friedman, I love listening to Scott Jennings spew facts. Interesting and very entertaining," he wrote.

How did Phil Mickelson perform in the LIV Golf Hong Kong, Round 1?

Phil Mickelson fired a 3-under 67 to finish four strokes back after the first round of LIV Golf Hong Kong. He is tied for 14th alongside Tom McKibbin, Bubba Watson, Thomas Pieters, Joaquin Niemann, Lucas Herbert, Andy Ogletree, Charles Howell III, and Tyrrell Hatton.

On Friday, March 7, Paul Casey posted a bogey-free 7-under 63 to take the lead after the opening round. Sebastian Munoz, Peter Uihlein, Luis Masaveu, Sergio Garcia, Chieh-Po Lee, and Martin Kaymer are tied for second, two strokes back.

Bryson DeChambeau fired a 4-under 66 and sits three strokes behind the leader, alongside Yubin Jang, Danny Lee, Sam Horsfield, Henrik Stenson, and Dean Burmester.

Here's a look at the leaderboard of the LIV Golf Hong Kong after Day 1:

1. Paul Casey (-7)

T2. Sebastian Munoz (-5)

T2. Peter Uihlein (-5)

T2. Luis Masaveu (-5)

T2. Sergio Garcia (-5)

T2. Chieh-Po Lee (-5)

T2. Martin Kaymer (-5)

T8. Yubin Jang (-4)

T8. Danny Lee (-4)

T8. Bryson DeChambeau (-4)

T8. Sam Horsfield (-4)

T8. Henrik Stenson (-4)

T8. Dean Burmester (-4)

T14. Bubba Watson (-3)

T14. Thomas Pieters (-3)

T14. Joaquin Niemann (-3)

T14. Lucas Herbert (-3)

T14. Andy Ogletree (-3)

T14. Phil Mickelson (-3)

T14. Charles Howell III (-3)

T14. Tom McKibbin (-3)

T14. Tyrrell Hatton (-3)

T23. Mito Pereira (-2)

T23. Carlos Ortiz (-2)

T23. Graeme McDowell (-2)

T23. Harold Varner III (-2)

T23. David Puig (-2)

T23. Brendan Steele (-2)

T29. Patrick Reed (-1)

T29. Matt Jones (-1)

T29. Jon Rahm (-1)

T29. Cameron Smith (-1)

T29. Ben Campbell (-1)

T29. Cameron Tringale (-1)

T29. Ian Poulter (-1)

T29. Kevin Na (-1)

