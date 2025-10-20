$300M-worth golf icon is ‘begging’ President Donald Trump to ‘save’ San Francisco

Phil Mickelson has once again extended his unwavering support to Donald Trump. The LIV Golf star once again took to social media to defend the President as California governor Gavin Newsom took a jibe at Trump’s recent claim to make San Francisco ‘great.’For the unversed, while speaking in a recent interview, said San Fran was “truly one of the great cities of the world.” However, he claimed that Northern California’s commercial and cultural center “went woke” a decade and a half ago. Interestingly, the claim didn’t sit well with Newsom, who clapped back and said the President would “ruin one of America's greatest cities.” The governor, who served as the 42nd mayor of San Francisco from 2004 to 2011, said ‘nobody wants Trump in San Francisco.’Phil Mickelson was quick to respond to the claim and dismiss it. The $300M-worth LIV Golfer, who’s been an ardent supporter of Trump, called bluff on the comment. The six-time major champion said the people, including him, are “begging” the President to “save this former great city.”Here is how the exchange went on X:Donald Trump said, while speaking on an interview with Fox news:“The difference is I think they want us in San Francisco. San Francisco was truly one of the great cities of the world, and then 15 years ago it went woke. We’re going to go to San Francisco. We’re going to make it great.”Resharing the interview clip, California governor Gavin Newsom wrote:“Fact check: Nobody wants you here. You will ruin one of America's greatest cities.”Phil Mickelson responded:“This isn’t true at all. We are begging for him to come save this former great city (and more).”He added in a separate tweet:“We’re also begging him to save the entire state from our inevitable energy crisis.”Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelsonLINKThis isn’t true at all. We are begging for him to come save this former great city(and more)Phil Mickelson backs Trump amid 'No Kings' protestPhil Mickelson’s comments supporting the President came just hours after he took a jibe at the administration led by former President Joe Biden amid the ‘No Kings’ protest. For the unversed, thousands of demonstrators gathered across several US cities On Saturday, October 18, to openly protest Trump and Republican lawmakers. They raised the ‘No Kings’ slogan to reject the alleged authoritarian tendencies in conservative politics.Mickelson chose to back the Trump administration by taking a dig at the former president. The legendary golfer penned a tweet referencing the protest’s theme, mocking what he described as the movement of that political era. He ironically referred to Biden's use of an automatic pen to sign pardons and executive orders related to immigration policy.Phil Mickelson wrote on X:“On this special day as we all gather to fight against blanket auto pen pardons and executive orders, lawlessness, and stealing citizen's resources for illegal non-citizens, I believe it has worked!! That is no longer happening so great job everyone.”The former PGA Tour star’s comment came after crowds formed in city centers, including New York's Times Square, the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and in Atlanta with the slogan. Groups also protested in other cities like Dallas, Raleigh, Richmond, and even outside the US Embassy in London. However, Republican leaders dismissed the ‘No Kings’ protests as a ‘distraction’ by the opposition.