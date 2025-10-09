$300M-worth LIV Golfer has a single emoji response to a big claim on the US-Mexico border crisis

LIV golfer Phil Mickelson has reacted to a post about the U.S.-Mexico border. The American, who is enjoying an offseason after the wrap of the Saudi League's 2025 season, is pretty active on social media. He is known for sharing his opinion on politics, the environment, and golf-related matters on his X (formerly Twitter) account.On Wednesday, analyst Geiger Capital shared a post on his X account in which he opened up about U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to shut the border to stop illegal migrants from moving into the country.Sharing the post, Capital wrote:&quot;Trump closed our border in 48 hours. We now have the fewest illegal border crossings in 50+ years, immediately after 4 years of record breaking illegal immigration. The border crisis was not a failure by the Biden Administration. It was done on purpose.&quot;Phil Mickelson, who has a net worth of $300 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), reacted to it in the comment section with a 100 percent emoji.Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelsonLINK💯Mickelson last competed in the LIV Golf event at the Michigan event in August. The tournament was concluded on August 28, and he settled in a tie for 29th place.Phil Mickelson opens up about the illegal due process in the USAEarlier this month, political conservative Mila Joy shared a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account about Stephen A. Smith and his opinion on the illegal due process. She posted a TikTok video of the media personality in which he said:&quot;We have to understand the American people are saying, 'we've been doing it that way for decades, we're sick of y'all. Let's wait. Let's go through the process, let's arrest somebody, let's let them out, let's make sure they have due process.&quot;You think somebody here wants to hear about due process with somebody that's in this country illegally? You're in the country illegally; hell with the due process. You get the audacity to admit to a crime after you got here illegally,&quot; he added.Phil Mickelson reshared Joy’s post on his X (formerly Twitter) account and praised Smith for his bold statement. He wrote:&quot;Why do I love Stephen A. Smith ? Oh yeah. Now I remember&quot;Phil Mickelson is having a good year ahead of the new LIV Golf season, which is scheduled its start in February 2026. This season, on the LIV Golf League, Mickelson had skipped the first event of the season but then played in the Adelaide event.However, he struggled in the tie for 23rd place and but then bounced back to finish solo third at the LIV Golf Hong Kong event. Some of his notable finishes are solo sixth in Miami, T4 in Virginia, and T23 in Andalucia.