$300M-worth Phil Mickelson chimes in to offer take on offshore oil drilling in California

Phil Mickelson recently shared his take on offshore oil drilling in California. The American golfer has been enjoying his downtime after the conclusion of the LIV Golf 2025 season.

On Monday, Jason Strom, who is known for actively sharing about the California Coastal Protection Act on his X (formerly Twitter) account shared another post on the subject. He wrote:

"That’s cool and all… But now I’m even more confused by you. For a hot minute - the way you were passionately telling me how laws are written and were parsing legalese - I thought you had immense legal training, but that’s not the case. No wonder you can’t read the law properly and are making up a definition that caters to your eco-friendly environmental garbage."

Mickelson reacted to his post, writing:

"🙋‍♂️ I’m a pro golfer who reads yardage books. Shall I give my take on AB 1448 too?"

The AB 1448, also known as the California Coastal Protection Act, was passed to fill gaps in the current law.

On August 31, Phil Mickelson, who has a net worth of $300 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), shared a post about the same. He wrote:

"It’s fascinating how many organizations are doing all they can to stop $SOC and to what lengths they are willing to go to. All in the hopes that they can buy dirtier burning oil from the Middle East for more money and support foreign economies. The ineptitude and incompetence of their thinking is mind blowing and so hard to comprehend from a sane mindset."

Meanwhile, on the greens, Phil Mickelson last competed at the LIV Golf Michigan event, which wrapped up with its finale on August 24. He now has some time to enjoy away from the field as the new season will start in February 2026.

Mickelson started the 2025 LIV Golf season with a T23 finish in Adelaide and then recorded a solo third-place finish in Hong Kong. He settled in solo sixth in Miami, T4 in Virginia, and T25 in Chicago.

Phil Mickelson recommends a Netflix show to people

Phil Mickelson shared a post on his X account on August 31, recommending a Netflix show to his fans. He shared a short review of Animal Kingdom. He wrote:

"There’s a great show that’s new to Netflix but has been around awhile called Animal Kingdom. It was shot in Oceanside and many scenes by the pier are where one of the best restaurants is located. Valle is an authentic Mexican restaurant with many ingredients and wines from Valle de Guadalupe. Both are worth checking out"

Animal Kingdom is a crime drama that revolves around Joshua Cody. The young man moved in to live with his estranged relatives in Oceanside, California, after the death of his mother when he was 17. The show stars Ellen Barkin in the lead, along with Scott Speedman, Shawn Hatosy, and others.

