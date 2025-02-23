$300M-worth Phil Mickelson drops stinging comment against CCC amid lawsuit saga

LIV Golfer Phil Mickelson shared his opinion on the Sable lawsuit against the California Coastal Commission (CCC). Earlier this week, the Sable Offshore Corp filed a complaint in the Superior Court of the State of California against CCC's Notices of Violations and Executive Director Cease and Desist Order.

Ad

On February 23, an X user shared a post on his social media account, sharing the details of the lawsuit. In his post, the user shared the case study, giving details about the case. He wrote:

"At the very moment the CCC should have realized they completely lost and were *individually* in a perilous legal position, they dug their grave deeper. While in their most politically vulnerable moment in decades, the CCC all but locked in $100mm+ in damages for $SOC that will come from commissioners individually and taxpayers. We have arrived at the most bullish outcome - you're going to get oil AND likely damages."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Phil Mickelson, who has a net worth of $300 million via Celebrity Net Worth, jumped to the comment section of the post to share his verdict on the case. The American was impressed with the individual's analysis and shared a strong message on the lawsuit. He wrote:

"Great analysis. Given the arrogance of everyone involved at the CCC and the bullying tactics they have used for decades against so many Californians thinking they can do whatever they want with zero accountability, it’s impossible to have any empathy for these individuals."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Phil Mickelson is widely known for vociferously sharing his opinion on different matters. He is pretty active on X, where the Lefty boasts around 878.1K followers.

Phil Mickelson opens up about the tragic Delta plane crash

Earlier this week on Monday, a tragic accident happened. A Delta plane crashed while landing in Toronto, Canada.

The plane was flying from Minneapolis, carrying around 76 passengers along with four crew members. It had a tragic landing, crashing in Toronto.

Ad

Phil Mickelson took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share his opinion about the unfortunate accident. He shared a post of Collin Rugg, which included a video of the Delta jet plane crash, along with a caption talking about the accident. The six-time Major winner shared the tweet along with a message saying:

"I’m glad everyone survived and I’m hopeful the injured recover quickly. An observation from a not current instrument rated and CE 500 type rated pilot.

Ad

"The runway looked white and not clearly defined, there was no flare as if landing was a surprise, a strong cross wind from the right (the smoke reveals this to be the case)requires left rudder to straiten the nose just prior to landing but was unlikely to occur if impact was a surprise meaning the nose was off center on impact. I’m curious what the investigation reveals," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The investigation into the plane crash accident is still underway. As per BBC, Delta Air Lines has offered money for the survivors of the accident. They are reportedly offering around $30,000 per person.

The plane caught fire on the runway and overturned. Fortunately, there are no deaths reported, per NBC News, but around 21 people were injured in the accident.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback