$300M-worth Phil Mickelson reacts to popular hair care company relocating from California

Phil Mickelson reacted to hair care company John Paul Mitchell moving its headquarters to California from Texas. On Monday, a fan account, Kevin Dalton, shared news about the change in the location of the headquarters of the hair care company on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The six-time Major winner reacted to the news by resharing the post on his X account. He wrote:

"I’m just curious how many companies have left Texas to relocate to California in the last decade?"

Phil Mickelson, who has a net worth of $300 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), is pretty active on social media, particularly on X, where he boasts 889.9 K followers. He is widely known for actively sharing his views on politics, social, and sports-related matters on the platform.

Meanwhile, on the field, Mickelson is gearing up to compete this week at the LIV Golf Dallas event. He was last seen playing at the 2025 US Open where he missed the cut. He was on break last week.

Phil Mickelson cheers for Keegan Bradley as he won the Travelers Championship 2025

Keegan Bradley at the PGA: Travelers Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Last week on the PGA Tour, players competed at the 2025 Travelers Championship, where after carding four rounds of 64, 70, 63, and 68, Keegan Bradley registered a one-stroke win in the game. Phil Mickelson, who is banned from playing on the PGA Tour, shared a post cheering for the 2025 US Ryder Cup captain on his X account. He wrote:

"Keegan Bradley is THE MAN!!"

Keegan Bradley was in second place after the third round of the Travelers Championship. He then played the final round of 68 to register the victory. In the post-round press conference, he opened up about the win and said (via ASAP Sports):

"It was really strange, actually, because I didn't really expect to have it to win, so all of a sudden I had a putt to win the tournament. I hadn't led ever until the last putt, so really what dreams are made of.

"I'm really proud of myself for -- it's a lot of energy on that last hole with the crowd, and I did a great job of sort of staying in my own little zone and doing what I do best," he added.

Meanwhile, on LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson missed the season-opening Riyadh event but then played at Adelaide, where he finished T23. He recorded a solo third finish at the Hong Kong event and a solo sixth at the Miami event. In his last outing on LIV Golf in Virginia, he tied for fourth.

He will next tee off at the LIV Golf Dallas event on Friday, June 27.

