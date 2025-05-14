$300M-worth Phil Mickelson reacts to women golfers struggling at NAIA golf championship's tough course

Phil Mickelson reacted to a 19-year-old golfer struggling at the 2025 NAIA Women's Golf Championship. The tournament is taking place at Eagle Crest Golf Club in Ypsilanti, Michigan, from Tuesday, May 13, to Friday, May 16.

Mickelson's reaction came over the par-5 fifth hole at Eagle Crest Golf Club, which led to numerous high scores, including multiple double and triple bogeys. Popular golf account Monday Q Info (acaseofthegolf1) posted a video clip of a woman golfer's failed attempt at putting on the hole. The account captioned the post:

"Really unfortunate situation happening at the @NAIA women’s golf championship in MI. The hole on #5 has caused serious issues. There has been multiple 10s, 9s, and 8s. A lot of teams scorecards look like the one below (And this girl handled it so well)"

Responding to the post on X, Mickelson, who has a net worth of $300 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, wrote:

"I have a suggestion," with a hand-raised emoji and two tears-of-laughter ones.

Phil Mickelson jokingly referred to his own experience at the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills. In the third round on the par-4 13th, he hit a moving ball to prevent it from rolling off the putting surface.

The 460-yard 5th hole at Eagle Crest Golf Club was the toughest of the day as players averaged nearly two strokes over par (+1.97). The hole saw 90 double bogeys or worse, 47 bogeys, 15 pars, and just 3 birdies, as per NBC Sports.

NAIA has apologised for the pin placement on the 5th hole at the Women's Golf National Championship and said that such incidents won't happen again. In a statement, it said (via NBC Sports):

"We regret to confirm that an unfortunate situation occurred at the NAIA Women’s Golf National Championship. The hole on No. 5 was incorrectly placed in a challenging position. We take this matter seriously and have taken immediate steps to ensure this type of situation will not happen again. The NAIA is committed to the student-athlete experience."

This isn't the first time NAIA has been criticised over an unplayable hole. A similar incident happened in the third round of the Division III Women's Championship two years ago.

Phil Mickelson on hitting the ball twice: I don't mean any disrespect

In the third round of the 2018 US Open, Phil Mickelson was given a two-stroke penalty for hitting a moving ball, he got a sextuple bogey on the hole. Talking about the incident, he had said (via Reuters):

"I didn't feel like going back and forth. It's meant to take advantage of the rules as best you can. In that situation I was just going back and forth. I would gladly take the two shots over continuing that display."

"I don't mean any disrespect and if that's the way people took it I apologize to them," Phil Mickelson added. "I took the two-shot penalty and moved on. There's not much else to say."

Mickelson posted scores of 77, 69, 81, and 69 in the four rounds of the 2018 US Open, finishing at 16-over par and tying at 48th.

