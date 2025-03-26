$300M-worth Phil Mickelson responds to an Elon Musk fan page's fake free 'Tesla phone' post

Phil Mickelson recently responded to a parody account's fake advertisement. Mickelson, worth $300 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), is quite active on social media. Recently, he called out a phony post with a quirky remark.

Ad

An X page named Elon Musk News shared a photo of Musk, and captioned it:

“If you want one of my Tesla phones? Give me a thumb up 👍🏼 or say yes and Let me know.”

As Mickelson came across the post, he shared his opinion, writing:

“Definitely.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Before this, Phil Mickelson commented on Miles Russell’s triumph at the Junior Invitational. Flushing It posted two pictures and one video of Russell raising the victory trophy. They also wrote a caption that read:

“16 year old Miles Russel came from 4 shots back to win the prestigious Sage Valley Junior Invitational for his 4th junior victory in a row. He shot rounds of 69, 70, 70 and 70 for a 2 shot win on 9 under. This lad a serious talent!”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Later, this was reshared by Mickelson with a caption that read:

“It’s going to be fun watching this young lefty’s career!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from these, Mickelson isn't playing in any tournament. His upcoming tournament will be LIV Golf Miami from April 4 to 6 at the Trump National Doral. His last LIV outing was at the LIV Golf Singapore, where he finished at T19 with a score of 4 under 209. He also played at the LIV Golf Hong Kong and the LIV Golf Adelaide to finish at T3 and T23 with a score of 14 under 196 and 2 under 214, respectively. Mickelson played a full LIV Golf season in 2024

Ad

How did Phil Mickelson perform in the 2024 LIV Golf season?

Phil Mickelson had only one top 10 finish in the 2024 season as he finished at T6 at the LIV Golf Jeddah. His second-best finish was a T22 at the LIV Golf Singapore with a score of 6 under 207. His last tournament was the LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play, where he finished at T48 with 4 over 76.

Ad

Here's a list of Mickelson's 2024 performances:

2024 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Mayakoba at the El Camaleón Golf Course: T51

LIV Golf Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Country Club: T30

LIV Golf Jeddah at the Royal Greens G&CC: T6

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Country Club: T52

LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: T47

LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club: T38

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course): T22

LIV Golf Houston at the Golf Club of Houston: T37

LIV Golf Nashville at the Grove: T40

LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama: T27

LIV Golf United Kingdom at the JCB Golf and Country Club: T34

LIV Golf Greenbrier at the Old White Course: T50

LIV Golf Chicago at the Bolingbrook Golf Club: T23

LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play at the Maridoe Golf Club: T48

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback