$300M-worth Phil Mickelson sends an 'important open letter to all Californians' as Sable Offshore Corp. restarts operation

Phil Mickelson shares a detailed analysis of Stable Offshore Corporation in his recent social media post. The American golfer is known for actively sharing his opinion on the California Coastal Commission and the SOC legal battle.
The Stable Offshore Corporation was asked to shut down its work because of the environmental issues. On Sept 26, the six-time Major winner shared a long post on his X (formerly Twitter) account in which he talked about how it will benefit when "Stable restarts operation." He wrote:
"An Important Open Letter to All Californians — Especially Santa Barbara Residents. The reason I became involved with Sable Offshore $SOC is simple: the data shows it’s a true win-win for California — especially our environment."
Phil Mickelson, who has a net worth of $300 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), said that when stable restarts the operation, it will not only benefit the shareholders but also be beneficial to "all Californians." He highlighted the economic and environmental case. He added:
"Santa Barbara is home to one of the largest natural oil seeps in the world. Every day, over 100 barrels of oil seep uncontrolled through the ocean floor — creating tar on our beaches, sheens on the water, and constant stress on marine life."
The former Masters winner also talked about how people can help for stable to restart the operation. He wrote:
"If you believe in cleaner beaches, lower gas prices, local jobs, and reduced dependence on foreign oil, now is the time to act. A short email, tweet, or phone call can make the difference. Let our leaders know that restarting Sable is the right thing for California."
Phil Mickelson is currently having time away from the greens as the 2025 LIV Golf season concluded last month. He had a decent time playing this year in the series. However, he struggled in the Majors.
Phil Mickelson, who won the PGA Championship in 2021, was eligible to play in all four Majors this year. But he struggled in most of them. He failed to make the cut in three majors, which included the Masters, the PGA Championship, and the US Open. However, he made the cut at The Open Championship but settled in T56 place.
Phil Mickelson cheers for the US team at the Ryder Cup
This week, in New York, the US team will play against the European team at the Ryder Cup. The biennial tournament features two LIV golfers on the Europe team and one on the US team.
Although Phil Mickelson is not playing in the tournament, he cheered for his country and shared a motivational statement ahead of the start of the event. He wrote:
"On the Eve of the Ryder Cup, Amy and I are wishing Captain Keegan and the entire Team USA 🇺🇸 the best of luck in bringing the cup back home where it belongs! GO USA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸"
Phil Mickelson had an impressive record of playing at the Ryder Cup in the past. He made his debut in 1995, then played in 1997 and was part of the winning team in 1999.
His last outing was in 2018, but the US team lost the tournament that year. The 2025 Ryder Cup will start on Friday, Sept 26, with players competing in fourball and foursome matchups. It will wrap up its finale on Sept 28.