$300M-worth Phil Mickelson sends an 'important open letter to all Californians' as Sable Offshore Corp. restarts operation

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson

An Important Open Letter to All Californians — Especially Santa Barbara Residents ​ The reason I became involved with Sable Offshore $SOC is simple: the data shows it’s a true win-win for California — especially our environment. ​ When Sable restarts operations, it will obviously benefit the company and its shareholders. But more importantly, it will benefit all Californians. Here’s why: ​ ⸻ ​ 💡 The Economic Case •Massive Resource: Sable owns offshore platforms, a modern pipeline, a processing facility, and rights to 76,000 acres in federal waters off Santa Barbara — the second-largest oil find in the U.S. outside the Permian Basin. •Energy Security: Production costs are among the lowest in the world. Sable could supply 5% to as much as 20% of California’s daily oil needs. •Lower Gas Prices: Californians currently pay 40% more than the national average for gasoline. Restarting local supply helps reduce costs. •Jobs & Tax Revenue: Restarting production means hundreds of good-paying jobs in Santa Barbara County and millions in state and local tax revenue for schools, safety, and services. •Cleaner Fuel: Sable’s oil is cleaner-burning than much of the heavy crude we import. Producing locally also reduces pollution from foreign supertankers idling off our coast. •Future Demand: Despite renewable growth, energy demand is set to double in coming years, largely due to data centers and AI. No single solution will cover this need, but Sable will be a key part. ​ ⸻ ​ 🌊 The Environmental Case ​ Santa Barbara is home to one of the largest natural oil seeps in the world. Every day, over 100 barrels of oil seep uncontrolled through the ocean floor — creating tar on our beaches, sheens on the water, and constant stress on marine life. ​ To put this in perspective: •The 2015 Refugio spill released 3,500 barrels — of which 500 reached the ocean. •Every 4–5 days, natural seepage equals that same ocean impact. ​ 🔬 UCSB and State Lands Commission studies (Quigley, Luyendyk, Hornafius, Peltonen, and others) have shown that when oil production is active, reservoir pressure is reduced and natural seepage declines by up to 50%. That means: •Cleaner beaches (less tar and oil) •Cleaner ocean surface (fewer sheens) •Healthier marine life with reduced chronic stress ​ In short, safe, modern oil production in Santa Barbara actually improves our environment by reducing uncontrolled seepage. ​ ⸻ ​ ✅ Where We Stand Now •The pipeline has been fully inspected, upgraded with state-of-the-art safety systems (new control centers, valves, sensors), and cleared as safe to restart. •All paperwork is complete. The final decision rests with Daniel Berlant (Cal Fire / State Fire Marshal) and ultimately Governor Gavin Newsom. •We are truly inches from the finish line. ​ ⸻ ​ 📣 How You Can Help ​ If you believe in cleaner beaches, lower gas prices, local jobs, and reduced dependence on foreign oil, now is the time to act. A short email, tweet, or phone call can make the difference. Let our leaders know that restarting Sable is the right thing for California. •Daniel Berlant 📧 CALFIRE.StateFireMarshal@fire.ca.gov 📞 916-653-7772 •Governor Gavin Newsom 🐦 @GavinNewsom | @CAgovernor ​ 📞 916-445-2841 ​ ⸻ ​ 🚀 Sable Offshore is not just about oil. ​ It’s about energy security, lower costs, jobs, cleaner beaches, and a healthier California. This is truly a WIN-WIN for everyone.