$300M-worth Phil Mickelson has a special message for Anthony Kim exiting LIV Golf

Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson sent a special message to Anthony Kim as the American exited LIV Golf after playing two seasons. The three-time PGA Tour pro made a surprising return to golf last year in the Saudi league.

However, he struggled in both seasons in the league and was relegated following the LIV Golf Indianapolis event, which concluded last week. He finished in 55th place in the standings.

On Wednesday, Anthony Kim shared a heartfelt post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, thanking fans for their support in the caption. He wrote:

"Regardless of my results I wanna thank H.E. every1 involved @livgolf_league not excluding the volunteers & fans 4 ur support. My family & I r gr8ful🙏& even tho I failed this time around if I have learned anything in recovery it’s 2 get back up & keep goin❤️ #sober #girldad"

Phil Mickelson, who has a net worth of $300 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), reacted to the post. He wrote:

"You’ve worked really hard and made so much progress. I know you haven’t had the results you wanted but you have so much to be proud of."

"Appreciate u my brother thank u for being supportive in not only my golf but my family," Kim replied.

This season on LIV Golf, Anthony Kim started the campaign with a T49 finish in Riyadh, and things only got worse in his next outing at the Adelaide event, where he settled in T51 place and then T50 in Hong Kong. He only had a decent outing at the Miami event, which was held from April 4 to 6, as he settled in a tie for 29th place.

The LIV Golf Indianapolis was the final individual event of the 2025 LIV Golf season. This year, Jon Rahm topped the season standings and won the LIV Golf Championship.

How did Phil Mickelson play in the LIV Golf Indianapolis?

Phil Mickelson had a decent outing at the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis event. He started the game with an opening round of 67, followed by the next two rounds of 72 and 68. He settled in the T40 place.

Earlier this season, however, Phil Mickelson recorded some decent finishes. He settled in solo third at the Hong Kong event, sixth in Miami, and T4 in Virginia.

Here are the results of the tournaments Phil Mickelson has played in 2025 on LIV Golf:

LIV Golf Adelaide: T23 (72,74,68)

LIV Golf Hong Kong: 3 (67, 65, 64)

LIV Golf Singapore: T19 (69, 68, 72)

LIV Golf Miami: 6 (69, 73, 73)

LIV Golf Mexico City: T22 (71, 69, 72)

LIV Golf Korea: 50 (75, 70, 78)

LIV Golf Virginia: T4 (67, 68, 65)

LIV Golf Dallas: 49 (77, 74, 76)

LIV Golf Andalucía: T23 (72, 72, 71)

LIV Golf United Kingdom: T37 (70, 70, 72)

LIV Golf Chicago: T25 (68, 71, 73)

LIV Golf Indianapolis: T40 (67, 72, 68)

