$30M Justin Thomas has a one-word reaction to tying course record at The Players 2025

Justin Thomas was on fire on Friday during the second round of 2025's The Players Championship. He put up an enthralling performance and shot a marvelous round of 10-under 62 to jump up 105 positions on the leaderboard.

Thomas was outside the cutline after his opening round of 78, but with his remarkable outing on the second day, with which he even tied for the course record at TPC Sawgrass, he made the cut and settled in T29 position on the leaderboard.

On Friday, taking to his Instagram account, Thomas posted a story holding his second round scorecard at The Players along with a one-word caption:

"Golf..."

Still from Justin Thomas' Instagram story/@justinthomas34

Justin Thomas, who has a net worth of $30 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), has now brought up hopes among his fans to win the tournament this week. Although, after two rounds, he has settled seven strokes behind the leaders, he still has two more rounds to go to move up on the leaderboard.

After two rounds, it's Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia tied for the lead at 11-under. J.J. Spaun settled in solo third place. Collin Morikawa tied for fourth with Rory McIlroy and Alex Smalley at 9-under, followed by Lucas Glover and Will Zalatoris.

A look into Justin Thomas's performance at The Players 2025

Justin Thomas started his campaign at The Players with a tough round of 6-over 78 in the first round on Thursday, March 13. He teed it up on the 10th hole and could only make two birdies on the 11th and 16th, followed by a struggle as he carded two back-to-back double bogeys on the 17th and 18th.

The struggles continued even on the back nine of the opening round, and Thomas added a bogey on the fourth followed by a double bogey on the fifth and then two bogeys on the sixth and seventh holes. However, after such a tiring and tough day, the two-time Major winner found some sort of relief on the concluding holes and made two back-to-back birdies on the eighth and ninth for a round of 6-over 78.

Thomas started the second round with two back-to-back birdies on the first and second holes and added three more on the fifth, seventh, and ninth holes. On the back nine, he again had some amazing play with four back-to-back birdies from the 11th to 14th, followed by two more on the 16th and 17th before concluding the round with an unfortunate bogey on the 18th for a round of 10-under 62, bringing his total score to 4-under.

