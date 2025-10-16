$35M-worth country music star rocks axed-LIV star Anthony Kim’s hat

Country music star Morgan Wallen rocked axed-LIV golfer Anthony Kim’s hat in his latest post. Nearly two years after his comeback, Kim couldn't perform well in the 2025 season and found himself in 55th place on the LIV Golf standings, which led to his relegation from the league.However, Kim's hat is still popular among people. It was evident when Wallen shared photos on his Instagram handle, and in one of the pictures, he wore the AK hat. With the post, the $35 million-worth star (according to Celebritynetworth.com) wrote a caption:“What I do when I am trying to decide if ima tour in ‘26 or not” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater, this post was reshared by the senior LIV Golf League writer Matt Vincenzi’s X handle. With the post, he wrote a caption:“Morgan Wallen rocking the AK hat”Matt Vincenzi @MattVincenziPGALINKMorgan Wallen rocking the AK hat.The Anthony Kim hat is available on Extra Curricular’s website for $31.85. The AK logo is printed on the hat in 3D embroidery with a stretchable fabric for comfort. It is breathable, with back panels, and is made of 92% polyester and 8% spandex.Where did Anthony Kim last play in the 2025 season? Anthony Kim last played at the Jakarta International Championship at the Jamai Indah Golf, Jakarta, Indonesia. Wade Ormsby was the winner of the tournament, and he defeated Scott Vincent in a playoff. In that tournament, Anthony Kim finished in T44 along with Denzel Ieremia.After the tournament, Kim posted about his experience on X. He wrote:“Thank u Jakarta INDONESIA 🇮🇩 @intseriesgolf u know ur getting old when u start apprec8ing the sights, culture &amp; people more than looking 4ward 2 the nightlife. Avg 32 putts a day which sux but other parts of my game R coming 2gether.1% BETTER, SOBER is DOPE.”Kim scored 4-under in that tournament in total. He shot 69 in the first round of the tournament with two birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. In the second round, he shot 69 with two birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. He fired 67 in the third round of the event with one birdie on the front nine and four on the back nine. He finally shot 71 in the last round of the event with one birdie on the front nine and one birdie on the back nine.Anthony Kim’s last LIV Golf tournament was the LIV Golf Indianapolis, where he finished in T51 after scoring 2-over. Sebastian Munoz won the LIV Golf Indianapolis by firing 22-under in total, and Jon Rahm was the runner-up in the same tournament with 22-under.