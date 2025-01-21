360k followers golf influencer Micah Morris switch TaylorMade for Titleist

Popular golf influencer Micah Morris will now use Titleist equipment instead of TaylorMade golf. He announced the move on Monday, January 20 on his Instagram account.
Morris is a well-known golf influencer with over 360K followers on Instagram. In addition, he has more than 520K subscribers on YouTube, where he regularly creates golf-related content.
On Monday, January 20, Morris took to Instagram to announce that he was joining Titleist after leaving TaylorMade Golf.
"I love being able to bring genuine content to yall and can’t wait to share this next year with you. We have some incredible things planned for 2025. #teamtitleist," he wrote.
"I want to get better at golf," - Micah Morris explains his Titleist move
Micah Morris also made a YouTube video titled Next Chapter, explaining his decision to switch. He said Titleist was a performance-driven brand, which led him to make this decision.
"I want to get better at golf—that's always been my goal. That's always kind of the baseline of my channel. I think that this next couple of years is going to be really neat to see how Titleist can add to this journey that I'm on."
He also mentioned that he loved and cherished his partnership with TaylorMade and there was no animosity.
"I just want you guys to know that I'm very thankful for that partnership," he added. "I'm thankful for you guys, too—every single person who has followed the team."
Micah Morris is the second golf influencer to make the switch, following "Me and My Golf," who also made the move earlier this month.
Currently, there are many top golfers associated with Titleist. Here's a look at some of the popular names:
