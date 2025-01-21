360k followers golf influencer Micah Morris switch TaylorMade for Titleist

Popular golf influencer Micah Morris will now use Titleist equipment instead of TaylorMade golf. He announced the move on Monday, January 20 on his Instagram account.

Morris is a well-known golf influencer with over 360K followers on Instagram. In addition, he has more than 520K subscribers on YouTube, where he regularly creates golf-related content.

On Monday, January 20, Morris took to Instagram to announce that he was joining Titleist after leaving TaylorMade Golf.

"I love being able to bring genuine content to yall and can’t wait to share this next year with you. We have some incredible things planned for 2025. #teamtitleist," he wrote.

Trending

"I want to get better at golf," - Micah Morris explains his Titleist move

Micah Morris also made a YouTube video titled Next Chapter, explaining his decision to switch. He said Titleist was a performance-driven brand, which led him to make this decision.

"I want to get better at golf—that's always been my goal. That's always kind of the baseline of my channel. I think that this next couple of years is going to be really neat to see how Titleist can add to this journey that I'm on."

He also mentioned that he loved and cherished his partnership with TaylorMade and there was no animosity.

"I just want you guys to know that I'm very thankful for that partnership," he added. "I'm thankful for you guys, too—every single person who has followed the team."

Micah Morris is the second golf influencer to make the switch, following "Me and My Golf," who also made the move earlier this month.

Currently, there are many top golfers associated with Titleist. Here's a look at some of the popular names:

Ludvig Åberg

Wyndham Clark

Russell Henley

Robert MacIntyre

Billy Horschel

Sung Jae Im

Justin Thomas

Brian Harman

Tom Kim

Byeong Hun An

Jin Hee Im

Cameron Young

Shin Sil Bang

Davis Thompson

J.T. Poston

Cameron Davis

Jordan Spieth

Will Zalatoris

Dong Kyu Jang

Tom Hoge

Beau Hossler

Min Byeol Kim

Sam Brazel

Matteo Manassero

Jordan Smith

Doug Ghim

Lee Hodges

Cheng Tsung Pan

Davis Riley

Patton Kizzire

Peter Malnati

Julien Guerrier

Charley Hoffman

Cameron Smith

Vincent Whaley

Mac Meissner

Tim Widing

Zac Blair

Yannik Paul

Michael Kim

Ji Won Hong

Thomas Rosenmueller

Seong Hyeon Kim

Antoine Rozner

Grant Forrest

Richard T. Lee

Min Kyung Choi

Zander Lombard

Peter Uihlein

Min Kyu Kim

Ricky Castillo

Ka Bin Choi

Braden Thornberry

Juni Lee

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback