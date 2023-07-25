3M Open 2023: Everything you need to know about the $7,800,000 prize golf tournament

The 3M Open 2023 is set to take place from Thursday, July 27 to Sunday, July 30 at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. The event will be the penultimate event of the regular season before the FedEx Saint Jude Championship.
The inaugural edition of the 3M Open took place in 2019, replacing the 3M Championship, a PGA Tour Champions event held at TPC Twin Cities for 18 years. TPC Twin Cities is an Arnold Palmer-designed 18-hole, par 72 golf course that was opened in 2000.
This year's 3M Open will have 156 players competing for a purse of $7,800,000, and the winner will receive $1.4 million.
While top-ranked players are not in action in this week's event, it doesn't lack star power. Names like Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, and defending champion Tony Finau will be fighting for the title this week.
Last year, Finau beat Emiliano Grillo and Sung-Jae Im by a three-stroke margin to take $1.35 million home.
Who is playing at the 3M Open 2023?
Here's the field for this year's 3M Open:
- Mark Hubbard
- Henrik Norlander
- Justin Suh
- Robby Shelton
- Austin Eckroat
- S.H. Kim
- Adam Hadwin
- Patrick Rodgers
- Ryan Fox
- Matt Wallace
- Chez Reavie
- Lucas Glover
- Nick Hardy
- Billy Horschel
- Tom Hoge
- Ryan Brehm
- Richy Werenski
- Matt Kuchar
- Sepp Straka
- Tony Finau
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Adam Svensson
- Stewart Cink
- Brandt Snedeker
- Vincent Norrman
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Martin Laird
- Tyler Duncan
- Keith Mitchell
- Nico Echavarria
- Cam Davis
- Jim Herman
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Doc Redman
- Matthias Schwab
- Brian Stuard
- Alex Noren
- Sam Stevens
- Troy Merritt
- James Hahn
- Max McGreevy
- Grayson Murray
- Nick Watney
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Frittelli
- Russell Knox
- Taylor Pendrith
- Aaron Baddeley
- Chesson Hadley
- Callum Tarren
- Kevin Tway
- S.Y. Noh
- Zecheng Dou
- Martin Trainer
- Lee Hodges
- Justin Lower
- Brent Grant
- Noah Hofman
- Sam Bennett
- Augusto Núñez
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Frankie Capan III
- Michael Gligic
- Eric Rolland
- Caleb VanArragon
- (a)
- Scott Harrington
- Trevor Werbylo
- Thomas Lehman
- Ben Martin
- Kevin Streelman
- Taylor Montgomery
- Cody Gribble
- Beau Hossler
- Tyson Alexander
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Chad Collins
- Hank Lebioda
- Cameron Percy
- Eric Cole
- Dylan Wu
- Nate Lashley
- C.T. Pan
- Harrison Endycott
- Matt NeSmith
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- K.H. Lee
- Cameron Young
- Sahith Theegala
- J.J. Spaun
- Garrick Higgo
- Lanto Griffin
- Justin Thomas
- Joel Dahmen
- Gary Woodland
- Trey Mullinax
- Chad Ramey
- Andrew Landry
- Emiliano Grillo
- J.T. Poston
- Cameron Champ
- Robert Streb
- Brian Gay
- Charley Hoffman
- Will Gordon
- Andrew Novak
- Austin Smotherman
- Stephan Jaeger
- Greyson Sigg
- Davis Thompson
- Scott Piercy
- Brice Garnett
- David Hearn
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Rai
- David Lipsky
- Patton Kizzire
- Austin Cook
- Sean O'Hair
- Ryan Palmer
- Adam Long
- Ben Taylor
- Michael Kim
- Kevin Chappell
- Jonathan Byrd
- Jason Dufner
- Peter Malnati
- Harry Higgs
- Erik van Rooyen
- Ryan Moore
- Alex Gaugert
- MJ Daffue
- Brandon Matthews
- Kevin Roy
- Ludvig Aberg
- Peter Kuest
- Ryan Gerard
- Carl Yuan
- Matti Schmid
- Kaito Onishi
- Trevor Cone
- Tano Goya
- Derek Hitchner
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Daniel Gale
- Preston Summerhays (a)
What are the odds of the 3M Open in 2023?
As per the oddsmakers, Tony Finau is once again the favorite to win the 2023 3M Open. He is 12-1 to defend his title this week.
Here are the odds for the 3M Open 2023:
- Tony Finau: 12-1
- Cameron Young: 14-1
- Sungjae Im: 16-1
- Hideki Matsuyama: 18-1
- Justin Thomas: 20-1
- Emiliano Grillo: 28-1
- Sepp Straka: 30-1
- Ludvig Aberg: 35-1
- Stephan Jaeger: 35-1
- Gary Woodland: 35-1
- Sahith Theegala: 35-1
- Adam Hadwin: 40-1
- Keith Mitchell: 40-1
- Patrick Rodgers: 40-1
- Cam Davis: 40-1
- Beau Hossler: 45-1
- Mark Hubbard: 45-1
- Aaron Rai: 50-1
- Vincent Norrman: 50-1
- Akshay Bhatia: 50-1
- Ryan Fox: 50-1
- J.T. Poston: 50-1
- Nicolai Hojgaard: 50-1
- J.J. Spaun: 50-1
- Lucas Glover: 55-1
- Eric Cole: 55-1
- Taylor Pendrith: 60-1
- Tom Hoge: 65-1
- Peter Kuest: 65-1
- Matt Kuchar: 65-1
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 65-1
- Justin Suh: 70-1
- Alex Noren: 70-1
- Adam Svensson: 70-1
- Garrick Higgo: 75-1
- Austin Eckroat: 75-1
- K.H. Lee: 75-1
- Taylor Montgomery: 75-1
- Cameron Champ: 75-1
- Lee Hodges: 80-1
- Brandon Wu: 80-1
- Sam Bennett: 80-1
- Doug Ghim: 80-1
- Ryan Palmer: 90-1
- Ben Griffin: 90-1
- Chez Reavie: 100-1
- Sam Stevens: 100-1
- Nate Lashley: 100-1
- Nick Hardy: 100-1
- Kevin Yu: 100-1