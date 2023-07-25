3M Open 2023: Everything you need to know about the $7,800,000 prize golf tournament

The 3M Open 2023 is set to take place from Thursday, July 27 to Sunday, July 30 at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. The event will be the penultimate event of the regular season before the FedEx Saint Jude Championship.

The inaugural edition of the 3M Open took place in 2019, replacing the 3M Championship, a PGA Tour Champions event held at TPC Twin Cities for 18 years. TPC Twin Cities is an Arnold Palmer-designed 18-hole, par 72 golf course that was opened in 2000.

This year's 3M Open will have 156 players competing for a purse of $7,800,000, and the winner will receive $1.4 million.

While top-ranked players are not in action in this week's event, it doesn't lack star power. Names like Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, and defending champion Tony Finau will be fighting for the title this week.

Last year, Finau beat Emiliano Grillo and Sung-Jae Im by a three-stroke margin to take $1.35 million home.

Who is playing at the 3M Open 2023?

Here's the field for this year's 3M Open:

Mark Hubbard

Henrik Norlander

Justin Suh

Robby Shelton

Austin Eckroat

S.H. Kim

Adam Hadwin

Patrick Rodgers

Ryan Fox

Matt Wallace

Chez Reavie

Lucas Glover

Nick Hardy

Billy Horschel

Tom Hoge

Ryan Brehm

Richy Werenski

Matt Kuchar

Sepp Straka

Tony Finau

Hideki Matsuyama

Adam Svensson

Stewart Cink

Brandt Snedeker

Vincent Norrman

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Martin Laird

Tyler Duncan

Keith Mitchell

Nico Echavarria

Cam Davis

Jim Herman

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Doc Redman

Matthias Schwab

Brian Stuard

Alex Noren

Sam Stevens

Troy Merritt

James Hahn

Max McGreevy

Grayson Murray

Nick Watney

Brandon Wu

Dylan Frittelli

Russell Knox

Taylor Pendrith

Aaron Baddeley

Chesson Hadley

Callum Tarren

Kevin Tway

S.Y. Noh

Zecheng Dou

Martin Trainer

Lee Hodges

Justin Lower

Brent Grant

Noah Hofman

Sam Bennett

Augusto Núñez

Kyle Westmoreland

Frankie Capan III

Michael Gligic

Eric Rolland

Caleb VanArragon

(a)

Scott Harrington

Trevor Werbylo

Thomas Lehman

Ben Martin

Kevin Streelman

Taylor Montgomery

Cody Gribble

Beau Hossler

Tyson Alexander

Satoshi Kodaira

Chad Collins

Hank Lebioda

Cameron Percy

Eric Cole

Dylan Wu

Nate Lashley

C.T. Pan

Harrison Endycott

Matt NeSmith

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

K.H. Lee

Cameron Young

Sahith Theegala

J.J. Spaun

Garrick Higgo

Lanto Griffin

Justin Thomas

Joel Dahmen

Gary Woodland

Trey Mullinax

Chad Ramey

Andrew Landry

Emiliano Grillo

J.T. Poston

Cameron Champ

Robert Streb

Brian Gay

Charley Hoffman

Will Gordon

Andrew Novak

Austin Smotherman

Stephan Jaeger

Greyson Sigg

Davis Thompson

Scott Piercy

Brice Garnett

David Hearn

Ryan Armour

Aaron Rai

David Lipsky

Patton Kizzire

Austin Cook

Sean O'Hair

Ryan Palmer

Adam Long

Ben Taylor

Michael Kim

Kevin Chappell

Jonathan Byrd

Jason Dufner

Peter Malnati

Harry Higgs

Erik van Rooyen

Ryan Moore

Alex Gaugert

MJ Daffue

Brandon Matthews

Kevin Roy

Ludvig Aberg

Peter Kuest

Ryan Gerard

Carl Yuan

Matti Schmid

Kaito Onishi

Trevor Cone

Tano Goya

Derek Hitchner

Nicolai Hojgaard

Daniel Gale

Preston Summerhays (a)

What are the odds of the 3M Open in 2023?

As per the oddsmakers, Tony Finau is once again the favorite to win the 2023 3M Open. He is 12-1 to defend his title this week.

Here are the odds for the 3M Open 2023:

Tony Finau: 12-1

Cameron Young: 14-1

Sungjae Im: 16-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 18-1

Justin Thomas: 20-1

Emiliano Grillo: 28-1

Sepp Straka: 30-1

Ludvig Aberg: 35-1

Stephan Jaeger: 35-1

Gary Woodland: 35-1

Sahith Theegala: 35-1

Adam Hadwin: 40-1

Keith Mitchell: 40-1

Patrick Rodgers: 40-1

Cam Davis: 40-1

Beau Hossler: 45-1

Mark Hubbard: 45-1

Aaron Rai: 50-1

Vincent Norrman: 50-1

Akshay Bhatia: 50-1

Ryan Fox: 50-1

J.T. Poston: 50-1

Nicolai Hojgaard: 50-1

J.J. Spaun: 50-1

Lucas Glover: 55-1

Eric Cole: 55-1

Taylor Pendrith: 60-1

Tom Hoge: 65-1

Peter Kuest: 65-1

Matt Kuchar: 65-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 65-1

Justin Suh: 70-1

Alex Noren: 70-1

Adam Svensson: 70-1

Garrick Higgo: 75-1

Austin Eckroat: 75-1

K.H. Lee: 75-1

Taylor Montgomery: 75-1

Cameron Champ: 75-1

Lee Hodges: 80-1

Brandon Wu: 80-1

Sam Bennett: 80-1

Doug Ghim: 80-1

Ryan Palmer: 90-1

Ben Griffin: 90-1

Chez Reavie: 100-1

Sam Stevens: 100-1

Nate Lashley: 100-1

Nick Hardy: 100-1

Kevin Yu: 100-1